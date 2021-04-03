Last Updated:

'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Star Wyatt Russell Gets Death Threats; Fans Defend Him

'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' star Wyatt Russell has been receiving death threats for picking up the mantle of Captain America. Read on to know more.

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
Source; A still from The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Wyatt Russel as John Walker Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier


The Falcon And The Winter Soldier star Wyatt Russel, who can be seen playing the United States' next official Captain America on the MCU Disney+ Show, has been reportedly receiving death threats. The same has been coming from ardent MCU fans and is a result of him taking up the mantle and wielding the iconic shield post the retirement of Chris Evans from the part.

READ | 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' to explore PTSD through Bucky Barnes's anguish?

But, there have been certain fans who have been able to separate fiction from reality and have subsequently come in support of the actor. The death threats were posted by the MCU fans on what was believed to be Wyatt Russel's official Instagram account, but the administrator of the same came out clean by saying that it was merely a fan page. The comments that saw the MCU fanatics wishing ill for the actor have since been deleted. However, the messages that have come in support of Wyatt Russell as John Walker Captain America can be found below.

READ | Who's the real Power Broker? Know more about 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's' villain

Twitterati comes in support of Wyatt Russel as John Walker Captain America:

 

READ | Significance of the 'Marching Band' in 'Falcon And The Winter Soldier'? Find out here

 

READ | Wyatt Russell reveals his first-ever audition was for Captain America's role in the MCU

 

 

The introduction of Wyatt Russell in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier happened during the final chapter of the miniseries' premiere episode, namely "New World Order''. As is known to many, ahead of receiving death threats, Russell's version of The Star Spangled Man was welcomed with anti-John Walker memes. On the subject of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3, the latest addition to the list of the episodes of the series saw Wyatt Russell as John Walker Captain America showing some more shades of the character and demonstrating what his equation with his partner, Lemar Hoskins aka Battlestarx, will be like. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT