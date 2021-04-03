'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Star Wyatt Russell Gets Death Threats; Fans Defend Him

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier star Wyatt Russel, who can be seen playing the United States' next official Captain America on the MCU Disney+ Show, has been reportedly receiving death threats. The same has been coming from ardent MCU fans and is a result of him taking up the mantle and wielding the iconic shield post the retirement of Chris Evans from the part.

But, there have been certain fans who have been able to separate fiction from reality and have subsequently come in support of the actor. The death threats were posted by the MCU fans on what was believed to be Wyatt Russel's official Instagram account, but the administrator of the same came out clean by saying that it was merely a fan page. The comments that saw the MCU fanatics wishing ill for the actor have since been deleted. However, the messages that have come in support of Wyatt Russell as John Walker Captain America can be found below.

Twitterati comes in support of Wyatt Russel as John Walker Captain America:

john walker is a character who you might hate/don't like wyatt russell is an ACTOR/HUMAN with feelings so sending him death threats and hate is just wrong. also the hate towards john walker just proves how amazing wyatt is at acting. he deserves better — stella! simp for sharon carter (@mrximoffs) March 31, 2021

It’s not reported on, but MCU actors have always been sent ridiculous amounts of hate and death threats:



Brie Larson

Hayley Atwell

Emily VanCamp

Robert Downey Jr.

Don Cheadle

Anthony Mackie



And as of recently Wyatt Russell



All for various, but equally stupid reasons — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) March 31, 2021

If you are sending death threats/hate to Wyatt Russell you do not deserve to watch tfatws — jade/‎âœ‡ ◊ (@forrestmarvel) March 30, 2021

When you see people who take on geek projects getting death threats. Makes ya understand why a lot of filmmakers and actors are like “oh I don’t want to do this movies” — Cameron Rice (@TheCameronRice) March 31, 2021

The introduction of Wyatt Russell in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier happened during the final chapter of the miniseries' premiere episode, namely "New World Order''. As is known to many, ahead of receiving death threats, Russell's version of The Star Spangled Man was welcomed with anti-John Walker memes. On the subject of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3, the latest addition to the list of the episodes of the series saw Wyatt Russell as John Walker Captain America showing some more shades of the character and demonstrating what his equation with his partner, Lemar Hoskins aka Battlestarx, will be like.