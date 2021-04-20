'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier': Who Is The White Wolf? Everything You Need To Know

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and the several other Marvel Cinematic Universe presentations in the past, have seen Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes being referred to as "The White Woolf", especially by the Wakandans, on several occasions. This alias was most recently used by Florence Kasumbah's Ayo in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5, namely "Truth."

Some of the eagle-eyed viewers have attributed the name to the fact that he has a lighter skin tone and, ergo, stands out from a group of Wakandans. But, many are unaware of the fact that there indeed does exist a character known as the "White Wolf" in Marvel Comics. If history is to go by, the MCU has occasionally teased what is to come by placing easter eggs all throughout their content. This article will essentially take a deep dive into White Wolf from the comics, which is possibly the persona that Stan may be seen donning going forward.

So, who is the White Wolf in Marvel Comics?

As per the Marvel comics lore, White Wolf aka Hunter is the adoptive son of King T'Chaka, who chose to take Hunter under his wing after he lost his parents in a fatal accident not too far away from Wakanda. Given his Non-Wakandan appearance, he was always looked at with eyes of suspicion, even though Hunter developed a genuine affinity towards his adoptive home. But then, T'Challa took birth, which only made Hunter want to prove himself as the Best Wakandan there is as he saw the throne slipping away from his hand. In the years that would follow, White Wolf and his secret Wakandan police force, Hatut Zeraze, would go on to gain the reputation of a group of murderous and brutal mercenaries, which would cause T'Challa, a then newly crowned Black Panther post the assassination of T'Chaka, to disband the police force and ask Hunter to leave the country effective immediately.

The kingdom of Wakanda kept changing hands in the comics, but Hunter would remain as a loyal Wakandan Patriot. He would, however, engulfed by the resentment harboured by him against T'Challa, would indulge in morally questionable ways in order to draw his half-brother out. Eventually, White Wolf, the character that started as a true Wakandan devotee, would become one of the most feared supervillains in Marvel Comics mainly featuring Black Panther. However, it is unclear as to calling Stan's The Winter Soldier is an indication of his upcoming role in the MCU or just a callback to the source material.

Additionally, if there is a plan for introducing the White Wolf to the MCU, one cannot possibly say how similar or different will the live-action version will be. To answer the question "Will Sebastian Stan be seen as The White Wolf in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier series finale?" There's no such news that would be indicative of that as yet. Information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when it is made available.

About 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier':

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19th, making it the second MCU Disney+ Spinoff show from Marvel Studios. It stars the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. The series in question has had several extras as well.

