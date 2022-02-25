'The Fame Game' Twitter Review: Netizens Say 'Madhuri Dixit Won Our Hearts Again'

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit recently made her OTT debut with the much-awaited Netflix Original series, The Fame Game. The thriller drama features Madhuri as a Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand, whose disappearance discloses some of the darkest secrets of her life. The series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Rajshri Deshpande, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jaferi, Suhasini Mulay, Shubhangi Latkar, Abhishek Khandekar, Sheena Chohan, among others.

Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the series was initially titled Finding Anamika, however, it was later changed to The Fame Game. The official synopsis of the show reads, "Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour, and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred. "

The Fame Game Review

As soon as the show premiered on the online streaming giant, Netflix on February 25, many fans and followers of the star took to Twitter and shared their thoughts and opinions of the show. The show has been receiving mixed reviews from viewers on social media. A Twitter user commented, "Watching the Fame Game's first episode and seriously i really loved it from the first episode.. #TheFameGame." Another one wrote, "Now watching the fame game ❤️ madhuri ji ne dil jit liya💯 (Madhuri won our hearts) @MadhuriDixit #MadhuriDixit #madhuri #TheFameGame."

A netizen chipped in, "#TheFameGame is quite disappointing!" Another one added, "Finally You Are Back Playing The FAME GAME from Real to Reel to Real. Warm Regards."

