'The Family Man 2' Joins Elite List On IMDb; Manoj Bajpayee, Raj & DK Delighted On Feat

Indian Over-the-Top content seems to be getting attention across the world as the nation's filmmakers seek to make world-class content. Recently, Scam 1992 had been the only Indian show on the Internet Movie Database's (IMDb) Top 250 list, and now The Family Man 2 is growing in popularity on the platform. The action thriller recently entered the most popular shows list on IMDb and the team was over the moon.

The Family Man 2 on most popular shows list on IMDb

Creators and directors, Raj & DK shared a screenshot of the 100 Titles arranged as per popularity on IMDb and announced that their series was the ‘fourth most popular show in the world right now.’ With a rating of 8.8, the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer was only behind the recently released Loki, Sweet Tooth, Mare of Easttown and even had a better rating than the shows on No 2 and No 3.

Manoj also reacted with delight by re-sharing a post on Instagram.

The Family Man 2 hit Amazon Prime on June 4 two years after the first season had aired in 2019. The latest season traces the intelligence unit TASC’S mission against a dangerous outfit and the action takes place in Chennai.

Srikant aka Manoj Bajpayee is accompanied by his team members like JK aka Sharib Hashmi, among others. The series stars Samantha Akkineni as Rajji, while Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, among others also feature in it.

Right from actors like Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and others hailing the series to characters like Chellam Sir sparking memes and even political digs, the show has been a talking point.



