'The Family Man' Season 2 Review: Netizens Call It Stellar Continuation To Previous Season

'The Family Man 2' released on Prime Video and viewers have also started pouring in early reviews. Check out netizens' 'The Family Man Season 2' review here

The Family Man Season 2 review

Amidst the ongoing controversy for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Eelam Tamils, Samantha Akkineni's latest web series The Family Man 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video yesterday evening, i.e. June 3, 2021, a day before its scheduled release date. The highly-anticipated second season of the espionage action thriller series comprises a total of nine episodes and early reviews by critics as well as the viewers have already started pouring in on social media. Thus, read on know The Family Man Season 2 review by netizens to find out how good or bad is the newly-released season of the Raj & DK-created series in comparison to its original season. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Family Man 2 review: Twitterati call it "best series of 2021"

Ever since its trailer released last month, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the second season of The Family Man among the audience. While The Family Man 2's release was scheduled on June 4, Amazon Prime Video surprised the masses by dropping all the episodes of this much-awaited series a day prior to its release date. Soon after its premiere, the Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer started trending on Twitter as many flocked to the micro-blogging platform to share their The Family Man Season 2 review with others. Alongside Manoj and Samantha, the cast of this espionage thriller boasts of Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Darshan Kumaar and Dalip Tahil among many others.

Although it received a lot of backlash from Eelam Tamils after its trailer released on YouTube, The Family Man 2 has been garnering heaps of praise from netizens ever since its premiere yesterday. In their review, one user tweeted writing, "Just finished watching The Family man season 2. And I must say it's the best web series of 2021. Kudos to the Whole team Of #TheFamilyManSeason2". Another wrote, "Finally after waiting for 2 years, The family man season 2 is out. Completely lived upon expectations. Ditched the sleep for this and binged watched this one. Completely worth it."

Take a look at some more reactions by Twitterati below:

Watch the trailer of 'The Family Man' Season 2 here:

