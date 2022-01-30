Last Updated:

'The Flash' To Be Renewed For Ninth Season; Series Lead Grant Gustin To Return

Superhero television show The Flash is headed to a ninth season, with series star Grant Gustin in final negotiations to come back as the titular character.

Sources told Deadline that Gustin will stay on the CW flagship DC series for another year. A multi-year offer was on the table for the hit show, which comes from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television.

The new contract comes with a significant raise for the actor whose salary is believed to be over USD 200,000 an episode.

Gustin, who has been playing the lead role since 2014, is also expected to be closely involved with 15 episodes in the next season.

The Flash is dubbed to become the longest running Arrowverse series on the network, surpassing anchor Arrow, which ended its run after eight seasons. It could also mark the final season for The Flash.

The show is based on the incarnation of Barry Allen into the DC Comics character called The Flash, a costumed superhero crime-fighter with the power to move at superhuman speeds.

The eighth season of "The Flash" will premiere on The CW on March 9.

Tags: The Flash, Grant Gustin, DC series
