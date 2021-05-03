'The Girlfriend Experience' Review: Netizens Express Excitement; Hope For S3 To Top S1

Starz's The Girlfriend Experience has established itself at the crossroads of sex work and institutional sterility. In its first three seasons, the half-hour anthology drama has moved from city to city and business to business — a white-shoe law office in Season 1 (starring Riley Keough), a GOP crowdfunding outfit (starring Louisa Krause), and a government safe house (starring Carmen Ejogo) in the segmented Season 2. Since the latest season of the show has released, people have not been able to stop talking about it. Let us have a look at The Girlfriend Experience review as per the fans on Twitter.

The Girlfriend Experience review

Season 3 of #GirlfriendExperience. Season 1 was good but season 2 got worse and worse. Let’s hope this season is ðŸ”¥ — Scott C. (@Kilo1899) May 3, 2021

Underrated series. The Girlfriend Experience season 3, I don't know if this will top the absolute perfect season 1.https://t.co/lYEj1MZM9J — yay (@yrstrl) May 2, 2021

I enjoyed the first season. My interest waned after. The Boyfriend Experience could be interesting...lord knows I should have been paid for one or two of the yahoo’s in my 20’s. Chalk it up to life, experience, and laugh. — Cid B Weinberg (@CidWeinberg) May 3, 2021

finally. i love this show — dreadpirate (@dreadpirate47) May 3, 2021

This my joint right here — PLAYMAKEROFTHEYEAR™ ðŸ…ðŸ†ðŸ…ðŸ (@TONYSTACKSYESSS) May 2, 2021

Frank Dillane is in this! — Avra Cadaver Arts ðŸ‰ (@avra_cadaver) May 2, 2021

Most people said that they were looking forward to the show and hoped that it would be made better than the second season which did not hold the interest of the audience as much as season 1 did. Others said that the promo looked interesting and they wanted to see what the series would hold. Most people expressed their joy at finally having a new season of the show that many called their, ‘favourite show’. One person, in particular, tweeted saying, “I'd forgotten what a weird and sexy show #GirlfriendExperience is. Welcome back!”.

More about The Girlfriend Experience

Julia Goldani Telles takes over as the protagonist in the third season: behavioural specialist Iris, who works by day for a matchmaking-by-AI venture in London and by night for a high-end escort agency. Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz, the show's original writers, quit after Season 2, handing the baton to Anja Marquardt, who wrote and directed all 10 episodes. Iris' journey into sex work begins in a sci-fi-style white space, where she has her escort agency interview. The older woman assessing Iris in their VR simulation cannot be certain that the face the applicant is showing is her own; she doesn't seem to know what Iris looks like at all.

The protagonists of The Girlfriend Experience have often been portrayed as enigmatic. Viewers rarely get to learn anything about them and their motives are more assumed by the viewers than stated. The writers have intentionally avoided making the characters conventionally likeable.