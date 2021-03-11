'The Good Doctor' Season 4 Episode 11 Cast Details And Full Plot

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11 released on March 8. Titled We’re All Crazy Sometimes, the episode focused on three storylines. As in any episode, the doctors of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital had to make some difficult decisions. The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11 cast consisted of some of the show’s regular cast members, the ones who have been appearing since the Newbies episode. Then, there were others who appeared as The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11 guest stars. To understand The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11 cast better, we have categorised them based on The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11 guest stars’ three storylines. (Note: Spoilers Ahead)

The Good Doctor: Elizabeth Mitchell’s Part

In this story, Elizabeth Mitchell, who starred as one of The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11 guest stars, played Dannie Miller. She has been brain dead for ten years now and Dr Morgan Reznick is ready to take her out of life support as she shows no signs of improvement. Right then, Dr. Shaun Murphy notices Dannie’s hands move a bit. He says to Dr Reznick that it could be Dannie’s brain functioning. Hearing this, Dannie’s husband Elias Miller asks that his wife be put back on life support. Dr Reznick does as said but she thinks that there won’t be any progress and having Dannie on life support is only putting Elias’s life on pause. When she tells this to Shaun, he does not agree with her and thinks they should try their best to operate on Dannie who showed some improvement. He tells her that if she cannot, he will ask Dr Audrey Lim. Later, along with Dr Joran Allen, Shaun and Dr Reznick checked Dianne’s brain scan. They notice that the movement was caused by the tumour cells in her brain. Elias requests the doctors to do a surgery despite the fact that Dr Reznick does not believe in Dannie’s ability to come back to normal. The surgery is done and Dannie wakes up from her coma and is declared cancer-free. Dr Reznick initially sees it as a miracle but later discovers that the tumour cells released some chemicals that resulted in her brain functioning. She tells Shaun that unless they create the same thing again, Dannie will be brain dead again. Even if they did, she would die. Dr Reznick discusses it with Dannie and requests her to sign the DNR form. Dannie signs it and is taken out of life support. Dannie and Elias talk about their past and Dannie dies saying the words Pura Vida which means Pure Life in Spanish.

Elizabeth Mitchell’s Part Cast

Elizabeth Mitchell as Dannie Miller

Michael B. Silver as Elias Miller

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Freddie Highmore as Dr Shaun Murphy

Christina Chang as Dr Audrey Lim

Bria Henderson as Dr Joran Allen

The Good Doctor: Michael Taylor’s Part

In another room of the hospital, there is Jeff Williams played by Michael Taylor. He has been suffering from Ankylosing Spondylitis since the age of ten. Dr Aaron Glassman explains his condition to his team members: Dr Alex Park, Dr Claire Brown, Dr Enrique 'Ricky' Guerin, Dr Asher Wolke and Dr Joran Allen. When Dr Glassman asks them who is willing to operate Jeff with him, they all raise their hands. Dr Glassman conducts a small test to see who will do the surgery with him. Both Dr Brown and Dr Wolke are selected. This makes Dr Park upset as Dr. Wolke is a fresher. Later, when Dr Glassman meets Dr Marcus Andrews, Dr Andrews tells him that he is taking a risk as no surgeon would pick this surgery. Dr Andrews thinks Dr Glassman feels empty after his cancer and is doing it to make him feel better. Dr Glassman goes to Jeff and tells him that the operation can be fatal or paralyse him. Even if successful, he will need a walker. Jeff chooses no to do the surgery. Dr Glassman meets Jeff separately and Jeff tells him he doesn't know how to live a normal life. Dr Glassman tells him not to say no to the surgery just because he is afraid to live life after it. Jeff gets the surgery but the surgeons decide to stop halfway through as it affects his heart. Dr Glassman comes up with a plan to restructure his ribcage too so that Jeff’s back can be operated on. The surgery is successful and Jeff is finally able to stand up. He hugs Dr. Glassman. Dr Andrews appreciates Dr. Glassman and gives him some patients’ files that he had rejected. Dr Andrews tells him that there should be more people like Dr Glassman who are willing to be crazy enough to do things that others would not risk.

Michael Taylor’s Part Cast

Michael Taylor as Jeff Williams

Richard Schiff as Dr Aaron Glassman

Hill Harper as Dr Marcus Andrews

Antonia Thomas as Dr Claire Brown

Will Yun Lee as Dr Alex Park

Noah Galvin as Dr Asher Wolke

Brian Marc as Dr Enrique 'Ricky' Guerin

Bria Henderson as Dr Joran Allen

The Good Doctor: Jesse Stretch’s Part

When Lea Dilallo finds Jesse Stretch’s character Tricky tow her car, she asks him not to. He tells her to pay the fine and get it but she does not agree. Lea tells him that it is her spot. Shaun who is standing with her says it is not. Thus, her car ends up being taken. Lea finds bad reviews about Tricky and tries to extort him. Seeing her, Shaun asks her to just pay the fine but Lea disagrees and is upset that as her boyfriend, Shaun didn't back her up. Shaun talks to his colleagues and realizes he should support his partner like Elias did. He also understands that he should make sure that Lea does the right thing. Later, Lea and Shaun go to Tricky and Lea threatens to post all the reviews she wrote by creating fake accounts. Tricky doesn't believe her and asks her to pay up but when she doesn't, Shaun agrees to pay. While getting in to pay, he signals Lea to start her car using the extra keys. The two escape together. After they reach home, Shaun tells Lea that he paid the fine and wanted her to know that she was acting crazy for the past two days. The episode ends with Lea telling Shaun that she is pregnant and that is why she was acting crazy.

Jesse Stretch’s Part Cast

Jesse Stretch as Tricky

Freddie Highmore as Dr Shaun Murphy

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo

Image Courtesy: The Good Doctor/ 2021 ABC Entertainment

