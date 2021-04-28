'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Arrives On Hulu On April 28; See Details Here

Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale is back with its fourth and latest season, after a long wait of almost two years. The last season ended with a massive cliff-hanger and the streaming platform has already released three of the episode for the new season. Read along to know how to watch it, the show's cast and more about it.

About The Handmaid's Tale season 4 on Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale was slated to arriving on Hulu on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 12 am ET, but the platform chose to surprise fans by releasing three of the episodes prior to the scheduled date. The fourth season picks up right where the season 3 finale left off, where in June and a squad of Marthas smuggled at least 100 children to Canada for their safety, leading to June getting shot and injured. June has now become the most wanted fugitive of the land of Gilead and will now come face to face with Aunt Lydia once again. The synopsis of the show by Hulu reads, “Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships”.

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 release date and where to watch it?

The show’s first three episodes are now available for streaming, however, the platform is only available for users in the US. The show is available to watch in India on Amazon Prime Video, however, season 4 has not been made available yet. The other seven episodes of the series will be released every Wednesday, starting May 5, 2021.

A look at The Handmaid's Tale season 4 cast

The show's cast is led by Elisabeth Moss playing the role of June Osbourne, she was earlier known as Offred and Ofjoseph at the time when she was a handmaid. Apart from her, the series features Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford who is a government official and June's former master, as well as O. T. Fagbenle as Luke Bankole, who is June's husband and lives in Canada. Other pivotal roles are played by Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, Jordana Blake and Cherry Jones.

