'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Everything You Need To Know About Hulu's Upcoming TV Drama

Hulu's series adaptation of Margaret Atwood's famous novel The Handmaid's Tale has been one of the most loved TV dramas on screen ever since its inception in 2017. After the shocking events and dramatic finale of season 4, The Handmaid's Tale is returning with a fifth season as the story is clearly not over for June (Elisabeth Moss). As the audience last saw how June might have made it to Canada, the repercussions from her choices in Gilead will set the storyline for the next few episodes. While one key character's journey is over, many others' storylines were still let loose at the end of the fourth season.

If you're curious about where the series is headed next and if the fifth season marks the end of the series, let's dive into what the cast and creators had to say about the show along with the latest updates of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5.

Everything we know about the fifth season's release

Months before the fourth season premiered, Hulu announced that the show would be returning for a fifth season in December last year. The renewal doesn't come as a shock considering the show is one of the most popular ones on the streamer, as well as a major award-winning contender. There is no official release date yet, and reportedly the filming is still going on.

In June 2021, creator Bruce Miller said that the team is getting back, bringing the writers on board, and trying to pull everyone together. In June this year, Deadline reported that Season 5 is already in pre-production and from the show's history of releasing in spring, one can anticipate the fifth season to premiere sometime in spring 2022.

Who in the cast will be back?

Season 4 ended with June and a group of handmaids killing Commander Fred Waterford (Joe Fiennes) in the finale. But aside from him, looks like the rest of the regular cast should reprise their roles. Elisabeth Moss' June Osborne is definitely coming back, along with her husband Luke (O.T. Fagbenie), her adversaries, the now-pregnant Serena Joy (Yvonne Strzechowski), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), her allies Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), Nick (Max Minghella), Moira (Samira Whiley), Emily (Alexis Bleidel), Rita (Amanda Brugel), and U.S. Government-in-Exile representative Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger).

What will be interesting to see is the role of newcomers Esther Keyes, played by McKenna Grace, and Madeline Brewer's Janine, who, the show's ardent viewers know are working together.

More about the show

For the unversed, The Handmaid's Tale is an American dystopian television series based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name. The plot features a dystopic world following a Second American Civil War wherein the society subjects fertile women, called "Handmaids", to child-bearing slavery.

The Handmaid's Tale's first season won eight Primetime Emmy Awards as well as the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama. Elisabeth Moss was also awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actress.

