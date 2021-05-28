The Kominsky Method: Michael Douglas' Sandy Likely Not To Return For An Act 4

The Michael Douglas-front-lined The Kominsky Method will reportedly not return for a season 4, as per a report on Bustle. This piece of news comes several months after the articles claimed that The Kominsky Method Season 3 will be the final season of the show. The series in question was created by Chuck Lorre of The Big Bang Theory and Two And A Half Men fame and spoke about what it is like to be an ageing actor in Hollywood. Information regarding The Kominsky Method Season 4, should the makers of the same change their mind about the same, will be shared with the readers as and when it is made available.

A little about The Kominsky Method:

The Kominsky Method follows Sandy Kominsky (Played by Michael Douglas) and his recently-widowed agent and best friend Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) as they navigate through the maze of Hollywood as ageing legends. Douglas' Sandy can be seen as an acting coach who has to deal with issues that come with old age simultaneously while he tries to find love and a reason to keep on living. Arkin's Norman, on the other hand, marred by the memories of his deceased wife, tries to honour her by respecting one of her last wishes, which is to move on and keep looking for happiness. The second season does see Norman have some success in that area, but his happiness remains short-lived.

The Kominsky Method cast list, in addition to Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, includes the likes of Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing), Sarah Baker (Thunder Force), Emily Osment (Mom and The Lizzie McGuire Show), Lisa Edelstein (House) and Graham Rogers (Atypical), amongst others.

As far as The Kominsky Method Season 3 is concerned, what is said to be the third and final season of the show is slated for a release onto Netflix's streaming platform on May 28th, 2021. The trailer of the same indicates that Arkin's Norman Newlander has passed on and has left a fortune for certain people. Also, some of the late agent's family members can be seen questioning the veracity of the deed left behind by him and are sceptical about the manner in which he has divided and distributed his estate amongst the people whose names are in his will.

The Kominsky Method Season 3 trailer:

As far as Chuck Lorre's professional commitments are concerned, this is the second show that he has co-created that has come to an end this year, after Mom, an addiction-based series that had a successful eight-season-long run. Details regarding his future endeavours are currently awaited. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

