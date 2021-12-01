The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 All Set To Release On February 18; Watch New Teaser

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel teaser has left fans excited to know more about the fourth season of the famous comedy show. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season four that just finished filming in New York City is slated to premiere on February 18 on Amazon Prime. The teaser offers a glimpse at how Midge is adjusting to life after her devastating firing at the end of season three.

With the renewing of the fourth season, there are certain additions to the cast that is sure to leave fans on their toes. For the unknown, the show tells the story of Miriam 'Midge' Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a 1950s New York housewife who discovers her talent as a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her for his secretary. The series' critical acclaim knows no bounds and has been awarded the Golden Globe Award, Primetime Emmy Award, PGA Award, WGA Award, and Peabody Award under major categories.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 trailer released

The fourth season's teaser is set in the 1960s and focuses on a conversation between Miriam Maisel and her manager Susie about getting her stand-up career back on track. Maisel quips, “You know what’s great about me? It’s when I’m me,” and further announces that she does not want to be an opening act anymore. “No more opening act gigs. I will only do gigs where I can say what I want.” When Susie tells her that it's not how business functions, Miriam declares that they should "change the business.”

When will the new season be released?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 will premiere on Prime Video on February 18, 2022. Other than this, the first two episodes of the series shall be released on the premiere date and then two episodes shall be released every Friday for four weeks. This means the season 4 finale is scheduled to be released on the streaming platform on March 11, 2022.

Who is cast in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4?

Apart from Kelly Bishop, Jason Alexander, and Milo Ventimiglia who are joining the cast in undisclosed roles, fans can also expect Midge Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan) and her manager Susie Meyerson’s (Alex Borstein), Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle return in the new season. In the series, Marin Hinkle plays Midge’s mother Rose Weissman, and Tony Shalhoub plays her father Abe Weissman.

IMAGE: Instagram/maiseltv