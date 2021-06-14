'The Office' Actors Steve Carell & Rainn Wilson Found THIS Iconic Scene Tough To Shoot

The Office is one of the most popular sitcoms in the world. Even after around eight years since airing the last episode, the show is still popular among the audience. The Office cast often used to face difficulties while filming because the writing and actors on the show were so funny. However, there was one Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson scene in one of The Office episodes in which both the actors could not keep it together and ended up laughing a lot while filming. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey discussed this particular episode and shared that the costume made it difficult to not laugh while filming.

Jenna Fischer talks about the scene from The Office

During an earlier episode of the podcast Office Ladies, hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey discussed the Halloween episodes from the show. Everyone dresses up as something during the Halloween episode. In one such episode, Michael Scott played by Steve Carell is sporting a second head on his shoulder. Jenna Fischer shared that Steve Carell’s dialogue delivery and the costume made it difficult for her as well as Rainn Wilson to get through the scene. Talking about the episode and this particular scene, Jenna Fischer said, “Well, the scene with Michael and Pam. Do you guys remember how he’s wearing the second head?” She added, “And Pam goes in his office and he tells her that he needs to fire someone. And then he sort of implies maybe it could be her.”

Jenna Fischer shared that she found it tricky to shoot because of the extra head in Steve Carell’s Halloween costume. After their discussion, Pam just gets out of the room as quickly as possible. Jenna Fischer recalled, “I could not get through that scene. Listen, Steve is funny enough on his own. But Steve, with that extra Steve on his shoulder? It was too much and it wobbled in a sort of way.” According to her, Steve Carell loved wobbling the costume to make it more fun.

Steve Carell's costume as two-headed Michael in The Office

Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson could not keep it together during the scene

She went on to say that the wobbling part got to Rainn Wilson as well. Rainn Wilson plays the role of Dwight Schrute in The Office cast. In this particular episode, Michael calls Dwight into his office to discuss how he has to fire someone. “Dwight starts naming all the people he should fire,” Fischer said. She further added “But then Michael implies maybe it should be Dwight. And then Michael’s second head starts talking to Dwight.” In this episode of Halloween, Dwight is dressed as a sith lord from Star Wars that increased the comedic effect of the scene.

During the podcast, Office Ladies, where Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey discuss The Office episodes, Jenna shared that Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson could not keep it together and cracked up while filming. “Do you remember Steve and Rainn laughing during that scene?,” Fischer asked. “I remember they could not get through that scene. I was sitting out at reception in the background and they were cracking themselves up in there.” Angela Kinsey also added that “Rainn was literally doubling over.” Angela shared, “Because he was like kind of leaning forward and he would just kind of collapse into himself.” She further mentioned, “He was laughing so hard.”

Image: A still from The Office

