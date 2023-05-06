The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two To Premiere On July 14

Season two of popular Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" will debut on July 14, the streaming service announced Saturday. In a press release, Prime Video said the first three episodes of the show's sophomore chapter will release on July 14, followed by new episodes dropping every until the season finale on August 18. Based on the best-selling book trilogy from author Jenny Han, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" follows Belly, a teenager played by Lola Tung, who goes to an annual summer vacation to their family friends' beach house.

At the holiday, Belly reunites with her friends who are brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad, and she finds herself in a love triangle with them. The show also features Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Alfredo Narciso. Season two will see Belly counting down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same.

When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come togetherand to decide once and for all where her heart lies. Han serves as showrunner on the series along with Sarah Kucserka. They also executive produce alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Gabrielle Stanton, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Paul Lee. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.