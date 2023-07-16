The Trial Review: Kajol Impresses In Earnest Adaptation Of The Good Wife

The Good Wife was a landmark release for Julianna Margulies as it gave her ample scope to showcase her acting abilities. The show received rave reviews and soon attained cult status. The Kajol-led The Trial, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14, is an official adaptation of the legal drama. It piqued the curiosity of fans mainly because the Lust Stories 2 star is regarded as one of Bollywood’s finest performers. So, did The Trial live up to expectations?

3 things you need to know

The Trial is a classic underdog saga.

The series features a fine performance by Kajol.

The courtroom sequences are a highlight of The Trial

Hot Take

An adaptation/remake can work only if it retains the essence of the original. This is exactly where The Trial hits the right notes. Like The Good Wife, it manages to give the audience a protagonist who is bold and vulnerable in equal measure. The courtroom sequences bring out her fierce side. The family sequences, on the other hand, manage to capture her insecurities and regrets. That said, The Trial does not come across as a scene-to-scene copy of The Good Wife. The adaptation has been tweaked to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audience. This becomes amply clear in a scene with Jisshu and Kajol. The use of Bengali in a few scenes and a reference to cricket further helps give the series its distinct identity. Additionally, the strong background score gives it a desi flavour.

Did The Trial live up to the hype?

The Trial revolves around Noyonika Sengupta (Kajol), a brilliant lawyer who puts her career on hold after marriage. Her world is turned upside down when her husband and a renowned judge Rajeev Sengupta (Jisshu Sengupta) is arrested in connection with a sex/corruption scandal. She is forced to work as a junior lawyer to make ends meet. The rest of the narrative revolves around her attempts at navigating the legal world while trying to fix her broken personal life.

(The Trial marks Kajol's web series debut | Image: YouTube)

The Trial plays out like a classic underdog saga. This makes it easy for the audience to relate to and feel for the protagonist.

A star vehicle for Kajol

The Trial is a good star vehicle for Kajol. The opening scenes give her ample scope to showcase her range as a performer. In one scene, she is seen trying to stay strong in the face of adversity. In another hard-hitting one, she slaps her reel husband for his acts. The courtroom scenes, not surprisingly, are the heart and soul of The Trial. And, Kajol brings her A-game to the table here.

Supporting characters could have gotten more scope

The makers of Trial, however, don’t really let the supporting characters take centre stage. That said, Aly Khan and Jisshu manage to make their presence felt despite the limited screen time. The latter, in particular, is at his vulnerable best in the scenes where he regrets his actions. His romantic scenes with Kajol and his reel kids too add a touch of tenderness to the show.

(Kajol was recently seen in the film The Lust Stories | Image: YouTube)

The Trial touches upon sensitive issues such as media trials and doping in sports. These aspects are woven well into the plot and don’t feel forced.

Kajol shines

Coming to the performances, Kajol is terrific in a role that needed her to push her limits. She uses her eyes to convey the character’s inner turmoil. Her silences convey a lot in her scenes with Jisshu. She adds a sense of realism to the courtroom sequences. Kubbra Sait is sincere in a role that is quite different from the ones she played in Scared Games and Illegal. It, however, feels that she tries too hard to channel the character’s bold nature. Jisshu does a good job of highlighting the character’s human side. Sheeba Chadha is earnest. The character, however, comes across as a bit one-dimensional. It is, nonetheless, good to see her experimenting with her reel image.

The supporting cast, which includes two child actors, serves its purpose.

Stream it or skip it?

The Trial was marketed as Kajol's maiden web series and it delivers on that front. As is the case with most adaptations, this may not fully satisfy ardent fans of the original series. It, however, works fine for those looking for a riveting legal drama with a ‘desi’ feel. All in all, it is definitely worth a watch.

The Bottomline

The Trial, unlike the recently released The Night Manager, is an example of a remake done right. The legal drama has everything, right from twists to emotional sequences, that one expects from a binge-worthy series. Kajol’s performance and the complex dynamics between the characters further elevate this inherently engaging tale to new heights.

(Review based on first 2 episodes of The Trial)