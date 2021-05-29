The Voice 2021 Recap: Here's Looking Back At Some Of The Best Moments From The Show

The Voice Season 20 came to an end a few days ago, with team Blake's Cam Anthony, a 19-year-old singer from Philadelphia, taking home the prestigious winning trophy, with Kenzie Wheeler from team Kelly Clarkson being on the stage with him. For his last performance, he crooned the three songs Stand Up, Wanted Dead or Alive and She Drives Me Crazy, leaving not only viewers but the judges too in awe.

While Jordan Matthew Young from team Blake came third, Rachel Mac from team Nick Jonas and Victor Solomon from team John Legend came fourth and fifth, respectively. As The Voice 2021 ended on a huge note, here's looking back at some of the best moments from the show.

A look at the best moments from The Voice 2021

When Blake Shelton talked about Gwen Stefani while not making jokes for once was the sweetest thing on the show. Will Breman wrote, "All jokes aside, Blake and Gwen are the real deal. My heart’s always with Team Legend, but it was a privilege getting to work with them too." The duo's hugs and confessions made everyone's heart melt.

To celebrate season 20 of The Voice, coaches Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Snoop Dogg gathered virtually for the Knockout Rounds, and their fun banter sent fans into a tizzy. Kelly Clarkson was not a part of this as she was busy filming her daytime talk show. They had all become emotional and had talked about what the show meant to them and how it's impacted their lives.

The best moment on the show was when The Voice 2021 judges expressed happiness over Cam Anthony's win, who took home a cash prize of $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music Group. "I’m so filled with a lust for life. I have so much from this season that I want to share with you all. So many special moments," he said in a video.

Artists Anna Grace Felten and Ainae Nielsen's face-off video went immensely viral. "I would pick Ainae because of the way she pronounces things and her tone, flow, just felt like more of my style," John had said. He was all praises for Nielson's voice.

When Artist Brandy visited the show on of The Voice 2021 episodes, netizens demanded more of her segments. A user had written, "Wish they would have shown more of her mentoring," while another fan had penned, "She's fire."

