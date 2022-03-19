'The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Gives Health Update After Suffering Concussion On Set

Actor Norman Reedus recently suffered a concussion on the sets of The Walking Dead. The accident took place while the actor was filming the final episodes of the much-awaited series. As per the source by Page Six, the accident took place on March 11 in Georgia, where the AMC series is currently being filmed. In a recent update given by the actor himself, Norman dropped an adorable pic of his cat who is seen sleeping under the blanket.

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus updates about his health

He even penned a note regarding his health in the caption. Reedus wrote, "Thank u for the nice thoughts it’s been a week. or two. I was in an accident. but getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me." He even apologised for not being a part of the Atlanta event as he quipped, "And sorry bout the Atlanta event I was looking forward to it. Most of all thank you for the eye in the dark messages I really loved that little cat."

AMC delays the production of The Walking Dead following Norman's injury

According to a confirmation by Page Six, the actor’s publicist, Jeffrey Chassen stated that Norman suffered a concussion on set, he is recovering well and will return to work soon. He added, "Thank you to everyone for their concern." According to the Deadline, the AMC has pushed production back a few days as a result of injury. This is not the first time that Reedus has met with an accident. Earlier, he had been injured on the sets of The Walking Dead as the actor cut his arm filming one of the episodes in 2015. Though his injury was captured on camera but didn't make it into the episode.

More on The Walking Dead

Bankrolled by AMC Studios in the state of Georgia, The Walking Dead stars long-standing cast members, namely Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Seth Gilliam and Ross Marquand. The American post-apocalyptic horror television series is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.

Image: Instagram/@normanreedus_07