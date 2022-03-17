The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Suffers Head Injury On Set, Production To Delay Shooting

Actor Norman Reedus recently suffered a head injury on the sets of The Walking Dead. The accident took place while the actor was filming the final episodes of the much-awaited series. According to a confirmation by Page Six, the actor’s publicist, Jeffrey Chassen stated that Norman suffered a concussion on set, he is recovering well and will return to work soon. He added, "Thank you to everyone for their concern." As per the source, the accident took place on March 11 in Georgia, where the AMC series is currently being filmed.

AMC delays the production of The Walking Dead due to Norman's Reedus injury

According to the Deadline, the AMC has pushed production back a few days as a result of injury. This is not the first time that Reedus has met with an accident, earlier also, he had been injured on the sets of The Walking Dead as the actor cut his arm filming one of the episodes in 2015. Though his injury was captured on camera but didn't make it into the episode.

Earlier, this year itself, Actor Moses J Moseley who was well-known for his role in The Walking Dead passed away at the age of 31 years. Mosley's body was found on Wednesday, January 26 in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia. This death came as a huge shock to his family and friends. His well-wishers have taken to their social media handle and paid condolence to the departed soul.

More on The Walking Dead

The American post-apocalyptic horror television series is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The trio together formed the core of The Walking Dead franchise. The Walking Dead features a large cast who are the survivors of a zombie apocalypse. The cast tries to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from zombies known as "walkers". Meanwhile, they confront other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals.

About the cast

Bankrolled by AMC Studios in the state of Georgia, the series was initially adapted from the comic by Frank Darabont. The long-standing cast members have included Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Seth Gilliam and Ross Marquand.

Image: Twitter/@TheAbeFord