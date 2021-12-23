'The Wheel Of Time' Episode 8: Release Date, Time, Trailer, And Plot For Season 1 Finale

Set in a sprawling magical world, Amazon Prime Video's epic fantasy series 'The Wheel of Time' is set to conclude its season one soon with Moiraine discovering the identity of the Dragon reincarnation. The first season provided a dose of adventure, action and powerful magic as the audience wondered who amongst Mat, Egwene, Rand, and Perrin held the ability to either save the world or destroy it. The series is based on late author Robert Jordan's novel series and became Amazon Prime's 'most-watched series premiere' of the year.

Episode seven, titled 'The Dark Along the Ways', showed Rand and Moiraine leave on their journey to go to The Eye of the World leaving everyone behind. Read on to find The Wheel of Time Episode 8 release date and time.

The Wheel of Time Episode 8 release date and time

The Wheel of Time Episode 8 titled 'The Eye of the World' will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 24. Following the same time as for other episodes, viewers can watch the show at 12 Am GST. Indian audiences can catch the finale episode from 5:30 am onwards. Picking up from the conclusion of episode seven, the finale episode will show Moiraine, played by Rosamund Pike, dealing with the aftermath of discovering who the Dragon reborn is.

While the powerful member of the Aes Sedai has been preparing for this moment for over 20 years, the finale will show Moiraine struggling to show the Dragon reborn the power of light as he gives in to the appeal of the dark. Fans can also expect the finale season to lay the plotlines for season 2 considering the massive success of the show and the vast magical universe of author Robert Jordan.

The official synopsis of the series reads-

"Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity."

