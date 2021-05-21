The Wheel Of Time Renewed For Season 2 As Production For Season One Wraps

The Wheel of Time is an upcoming epic fantasy series on Prime Video. Co-Produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, it is based on Robert Jordan's best-selling novel series of the same name. The makers have provided an update that the filming of the debut season has finished and the show has been giving a go for another part even before the premiere of the first one.

The Wheel of Time season 2 officially in the works as season 1 wraps shooting

Amazon Studios has announced that production on The Wheel of Time season one has been completed in the Czech Republic. They have also greenlighted a second season of the upcoming fantasy series. Both parts will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The Wheel of Time cast has Rosamund Pike, Barney Harris, Josha Stradowski, Zoë Robins, Marcus Rutherford, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Michael McElhatton, and Money Heist's Professor actor Álvaro Morte.

Adapted for television by Rafe Judkins, the story is set in an epic, sprawling world where magic exists and only a few women are allowed to use it. The plot follows Moiraine, a member of the extremely powerful all-female organization named the Aes Sedai, as she reaches the small town of Two Rivers. She then goes on a dangerous, worldwide journey with five young men and women, one of whom is foreseen to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either destroy or save humanity.

Showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins talked about the series to Amazon Studios.com. He said that the belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time has been "incredible" to see throughout the entire process of making this show. He stated that getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is "such a vote of confidence" in the work they are doing and the property itself, and they couldn’t be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created. Judkins mentioned that this property is one he has loved since he was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it "truly worthy" of what’s on the page is something he can’t wait for the other fans of the books to see. And The Wheel of Time Season 2 just keeps expanding the world they built in Season 1.



Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios, Vernon Sanders, asserted that The Wheel of Time is a beloved series of fantasy novels from Robert Jordan, renowned for the "rich world and diverse characters" he created. He stated that the approach Rafe Judkins and his team have taken with this project is a testament to Amazon Studios' commitment to delivering something special for "devoted fans" around the world. Sanders explained that in partnership with the team at Sony Pictures Television, they wanted their Prime Video customers to be delighted that a second season is already in the works so that they would know that the journey would continue.

President of Sony Pictures Television, Jeff Frost, added that from the moment they pitched the show to the Amazon Studios team, they realized Amazon shared the same excitement as they did about this "brilliant project" based on Robert Jordan’s series of novels. He mentioned that they all have created a "very special and extraordinary" spectacle. Frost explained that receiving a second season pickup right after wrapping Season 1, exemplifies their dedication to and belief in this series. He noted that they can’t wait for audiences globally to experience "the magic" that Rafe Judkins, their other "talented" producers, Rosamund Pike, and the rest of the cast and crew have created.



IMAGE: THEWHEELOFTIME INSTAGRAM

