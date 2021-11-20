Last Updated:

'The Wheel Of Time' Takes Over New York's Times Square As Epic Fantasy's Adaptation Debuts

Amazon Prime Video hosted a special event at Times Square in New York as its latest epic fantasy show 'The Wheel Of Time' released on Friday.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
The Wheel of Time

Image: Instagram/@thewheeloftime/@primevideo


Amazon Prime Video's epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time took over Times Square in New York City. As the series premiered, a special show with several actors and an immersive billboard was featured at Times Square. A video of the entire 11-minute performance was shared on the official page of the show. 

The Wheel of Time takes over Times Square 

Amazon Prime Video hosted a special live event at Times Square on November 19 to promote their latest show The Wheel of Time. Several actors dressed in costumes performed an action sequence with real horses. In addition, a billboard with a three-dimensional format making it seem as if characters from the forthcoming show are bursting out of the screen was on display. Take a look at the entire performance here:

The Wheel of Time is based on the books by the late author Robert Jordan, the fantasy series will cover a whopping 15 novels that debuted in 1990. The cast of the series is led by Academy Award winner Rosamund Pike and also features Joshua Stradowski, Álvaro Morte, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney. The first season will consist of eight episodes, with the first three episodes being released on Friday. The remaining five are set to air on a weekly basis until December 24, 2021. In May 2021, the series was renewed for a second season, ahead of the series premiere.

READ | 'The Wheel of Time': Release date, time, trailer, cast, plot & all you need to know

The show follows Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organization of women who can use magic. She takes a group of four young people on a journey around the world, believing one of them might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to either save the world or destroy it. The official synopsis of the series reads-

READ | 'The Wheel of Time' Twitter review: Netizens claim to be 'officially addicted' to series

"Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity."

Image: Instagram/@thewheeloftime/@primevideo

READ | 'The Wheel of Time': Director Uta Briesewitz empowers sets with all-female crew
READ | Epic fantasy 'The Wheel Of Time' bags positive Rotten Tomatoes score & 83% audience rating

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: The Wheel of Time, Time Square, Amazon Prime
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com