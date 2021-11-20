'The Wheel Of Time' Takes Over New York's Times Square As Epic Fantasy's Adaptation Debuts

Amazon Prime Video's epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time took over Times Square in New York City. As the series premiered, a special show with several actors and an immersive billboard was featured at Times Square. A video of the entire 11-minute performance was shared on the official page of the show.

The Wheel of Time takes over Times Square

Amazon Prime Video hosted a special live event at Times Square on November 19 to promote their latest show The Wheel of Time. Several actors dressed in costumes performed an action sequence with real horses. In addition, a billboard with a three-dimensional format making it seem as if characters from the forthcoming show are bursting out of the screen was on display. Take a look at the entire performance here:

The Wheel of Time is based on the books by the late author Robert Jordan, the fantasy series will cover a whopping 15 novels that debuted in 1990. The cast of the series is led by Academy Award winner Rosamund Pike and also features Joshua Stradowski, Álvaro Morte, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney. The first season will consist of eight episodes, with the first three episodes being released on Friday. The remaining five are set to air on a weekly basis until December 24, 2021. In May 2021, the series was renewed for a second season, ahead of the series premiere.

The show follows Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organization of women who can use magic. She takes a group of four young people on a journey around the world, believing one of them might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to either save the world or destroy it. The official synopsis of the series reads-

"Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity."

Image: Instagram/@thewheeloftime/@primevideo