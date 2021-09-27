'The Witcher' Renewed For Season 3, Makers Expand The Universe With New Movie And Series

As TUDUM, Netflix's first-ever fan event, the makers unveiled the brand new trailer of Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra-starrer The Witcher Season 2. Along with the trailer, many exciting announcements relate to The Witcher universe were also announced. The exciting new trailer of the fantasy series based on Andrzej Sapkowski novels gave fans a sneak into the upcoming season and first look at Kim Bodnia's Vesemir. Among the announcements made at the TUDUM event, the most exciting one was that the main Witcher series had been renewed for a third season, ahead of the launch of Season 2 later this year.

During Netflix promotional marathonTudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, on Saturday, makers announced several new projects in The Witcher Universe. Firstly, the makers announced that the series would be renewed for season three ahead of season two's premiere in December. Brand new trailer of season two, giving fans the first look at Kim Bodnia's Vesemir, mayor of Geralt of Rivia was also unveiled.

Then, two new clips from Season two were shared, featuring a look at Kristofer Hivju’s monstrous characters Nivellen and Ciri, played by Freya Allan.

The streamer then announced its plans to fully develop the Witcherverse, announcing a second anime film following this year's movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and the new kids and families series. Makers via The Witcher's official Twitter account wrote, "Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher[sic]."

Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

Henry Cavill hints at a more paternal side of Geralt in season two

Henry Cavill in an interview with Entertainment Weekly teased about season two of the series and said, "He's got this deep-down White Knight Syndrome, even though every time he acts upon it, it gets him into some serious trouble — and puts him and everyone else in a worse position than initially intended. But with Ciri, she's definitely bringing out the paternal side of Geralt. While he hasn't necessarily been someone who craved children, he does take quite naturally to being a protector."

