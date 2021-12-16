The magical world of The Witcher is all set to enthral the audience with season two that will soon be released on Netflix. The cast of season two will be led by Henry Cavil's Geralt of Rivea along with Freya Allan's Ciri and Anya Chalotra's Yennefer. Veteran actor Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, the oldest and most experienced surviving witcher and Geralt of Rivia's father figure. Read on to find out The Witcher Season 2 release date and time in India.

The Witcher Season 2 Release Date and Time

The Witcher Season 2 will release in India on Friday, December 17 and will consist of eight episodes just like season one. Season two will be released at 12 am PT/1:30 pm IST and all eight episodes will be released together. In the coming season, new challenges await Geralt of Rivia in the ongoing war on the continent. Geralt also has to keep Princess Cirilla safe from the people hunting her down and takes her to his house, Kaer Morhen. As the show moves forward it will unfold the twisted webs of destiny that bind Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer together.

The Witcher is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. The first season consisted of eight episodes and was released on Netflix in its entirety on December 20, 2019. It was based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which are collections of short stories that precede the main Witcher saga. The second season will be based on the book Blood of Elves and the beginning of Time of Contempt.

During Netflix's TUDUM fan event, it was announced that The Witcher was renewed for season three ahead of season two's premiere. Netflix has also announced a prequel to the show titled The Witcher: Blood Origin that will be set in an elven world 1,200 years before the current timeline of the show. The prequel will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype The Witcher and events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

Image: Instagram/@witchernetflix