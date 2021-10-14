THIS 'Squid Game' Star Hopes His Character Is Alive In Renewed Season

Squid Game star Wi Ha-jun hopes that his character, Hwang Jun-ho in the South Korean survival drama, survived his ambiguous ending at the end of its season 1, and will return for the renewed season. Penned and helmed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the South Korean survival drama is receiving rave reviews and terrific responses on Netflix and has transcended cultures and language barriers to reach No. 1 in 90 countries in 10 days, from Qatar and Oman to Ecuador and Bolivia.

The K drama originally premiered on September 17 on the OTT platform. It follows the story of four hundred and fifty-six people, who have all struggled financially in life and are invited to play a mysterious survival competition. Competing in a series of traditional children's games but with deadly twists, they risk their lives to compete for huge prize money.

Squid Game's Wi Ha-jun hopes his character survives

During his recent interview with Deadline, Ha Jun discussed about his hopes for his character Jun Ho in the sequel of the blockbuster series. The 30-year-old South Korean actor said that he is 'dying to know what happened to Jun Ho'. He said that he 'wants him to return alive, find his brother and ask him tons of questions.' He continued as a brother, he would ask him sincerely, while as a detective, he wants to 'explore the overall secrets behind the game as well.' He goes on to say that he hopes to 'see a more brotherly-love side of their relationship.'

The relationship between Jun Ho and his brother, indeed, is one of the more underdeveloped aspects of the series' first season. Building up the mystery, neither character gets a satisfying send-off by the finale. Wi Ha-Jun's angle is one of the essential components of Squid Game's overarching narrative, despite he is not a contestant himself. Many fans and followers are hoping that Ha-Jun's character will be able to return for season 2.

Meanwhile, according to The Hollywood Reporter, after rampaging through the streaming platform to claim the title of the most-watched series on Netflix, the South Korean series is now gearing up to take the gaming world by storm soon. With Netflix announcing their plans to introduce a gaming service to its platform, it comes as no surprise that the deadly survival game is being proposed for the venture. The news has now been confirmed by the streamer.

