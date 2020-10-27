Titans Release Red Hood's Look From Season 3, Fans Have A Mixed Reaction

DC recently released a sneak-peek into Titans Season 3 and into Red Hood's new look on Twitter. In the tweet, fans can find images of Red Hood, who is ready to plunge himself into battle. Take a look at the images and see how fans responded to Red Hood's new avatar.

Red Hood in Titans season 3

Welcome to the Hood. Jason Todd returns as the Red Hood in season 3 of Titans.



Welcome to the Hood. Jason Todd returns as the Red Hood in season 3 of Titans.

In the tweet, DC mentioned that fans would soon see actor Jason Todd as the character Red Hood. Previously fans saw actor Curran Walters as Red Hood and thoroughly admired the actor and his role. Many news outlets reported that even though Titans wasn't a very popular show for DC, fans only tuned in to see actor Curran Walters as Red Hood and his antics on the show.

In the two attached pictures, fans can see a bold and dynamic avatar of Red Hood. Even though Red Hood is defined as a fun character, his dark side is often seen coming alive in the show. Red Hood also looks serious in the animated pictures.

Many fans had a mixed reaction to the tweet. Though most fans mentioned that the new look was great, other fans added that the show wasn't that great. One fan wrote - 'Everyone knows this fight is coming ..... My money is on Nightwing when it happens.'. Take a look:

Still making the same mistakes I see. Shoehorning Batman and now Red Hood into everything when they were never apart of Titans or have anything to do with them. Probably the same terrible writing, storytelling, pace, tone, and trying way too hard to be “cool” and “edgy”. — Virgo Rising ♍️ (@A1waysAJ) October 26, 2020

Ok now give me Troya back and the real powers of Raven (and an accurate costume of her). pic.twitter.com/vdvpiCNcz2 — . (@SulianaAT) October 26, 2020

Rachel is gone and my pretty sure kory is gonna have her hands full with backfire 🤷 — Andy Leon (@JamesGate8) October 26, 2020

Looks cool but he's...missing something very important... pic.twitter.com/sir2V6PFS4 — WhitestBlackMan (@BlackZAC1998) October 26, 2020

Titans Cast

Titans is an American TV show created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti. It is based on DC Comics' Teen Titans and it shows young heroes fighting evil. Take a look at the cast of the show:

Brenton Thwaites as Richard "Dick" Grayson

Actor Brenton Thwaites is seen as Richard "Dick" Grayson on the show. He is the leader and main sidekick of Batman. He is seen as someone who is trying to figure himself out.

Anna Diop as Koriand'r

Actor Anna Diop as Koriand'r is from the planet Tamaran. She absorbs energy from the sun and also redirects solar energy. She is sent to Earth to assassinate Rachel.

Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth

Born to a demon father and human mother, Rachel Roth is played by actor Teagan Croft. She has a father-daughter relationship with Richard. She also shares a feeling of abandonment.

Promo Pic Credit: DC Titans' Instagram

