TRESE Graphic Novels Sells Out Ahead Of Netflix Anime Series Debut

Netflix, last week announced that their brand new anime series, Trese is all set to make its debut. The streaming platform had earlier released the trailer of the highly anticipated fictional series on May 21. Netflix anime series Trese is a supernatural show based on the award-winning Filipino comic of the same name. Now, just two weeks after the announcement, the original graphic novel has been sold out.

The publishers of TRESE Graphic Novels announced that Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo’s TRESE Volume 1: Murder on Balete Drive TP has been sold out and is now on its way to a second printing. With TRESE Volume 1’s second printing, the publishers are confident that the TRESE Volume 2: Unreported Murders, which will hit bookstore shelves soon, will also be gone fast. Fans are currently on the run to spot and get caught up on the supernatural mysteries based on Filipino mythology before Netflix drops the anime on June 11.

Trese on Netflix

Trese makers had earlier dropped the first five minutes of the highly anticipated Anime series as part of the Netflix Geeked Week. The video which was dropped before its official release on June 11, 2021, was well received and many seemed to have gotten hooked to it already.

The 5-minute preview starts off with a setting in the busy city of Manila. A train rushing at a high speed breaks down in an eerie and quiet neighbourhood, forcing its passengers to get down and walk towards the nearest station. A group of three girls get off and find a strange person standing at a distance. Suddenly, two more shadows appear out of nowhere singing Hush Hush and scaring the group of girls. A group of zombies then start creeping up on the railway tracks and attack the girls.

On the other hand, Alexandra Trese introduces the story of Manila. Later, the main character is seen inspecting a supernatural crime involving the death of the White Lady of Balete Drive, which was only an urban legend that existed in the 50s. See the new post here.

On Wednesdays, we wear black. Get a first look at Trese, dropping this Friday on Netflix. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/xVRTYSwUo7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

Apart from this, the Trese cast announced that they would be discussing some details of the movie after its release. The session is titled Trese After Dark. The makers of the series would be in conversation with Atom Araullo. In the session, they would reveal more details about the entire series and their experience of making the show.

Trese's release and cast

Trese's release date of June 11, was earlier announced in May when the trailer was first dropped. It gave a look into the horror series and also introduced the lineup of the star cast that would be involved. Trese cast includes Nicole Scherzinger, Shay Mitchell, Darren Criss, Lou Diamond Phillips, Jon Jon Briones, Manny Jacinto, Dante Basco and more. The Filipino Trese cast featured Simon Dela Cruz, Apollo Abraham, Niica Rojo, Steffi Graf Bontogon-Mola, Liza Soberano and RJ Celdran among others.

