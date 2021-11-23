‘Trolls 3’: Here's All About Animated Film's Release Date, Storyline, Cast And More

Universal Pictures has recently unveiled their plans to release DreamWorks Animation’s animated film, Trolls Holiday in Harmony. The animated-friendly film will be premiered at the multiplex after its previous instalment, Trolls World Tour. The new film is an all-new holiday special that features the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake among others from the second film in the hit franchise.

Trolls 3 release date unveiled by Universal Pictures

Trolls World Tour had broken the theatrical window for its release amid the novel COVID pandemic in March last year. Rather than postponing the film until theatres were able to reopen, the studio had decided to release it on PVOD (premium video on demand) platforms on the same date as its theatrical debut. The theatre owners criticized the studio for opting for a PVOD release for the film. They urged the decision to be a one-off and not a new normal for Hollywood. Many exhibitors also argued a film’s home entertainment potential was based on an initial run in theatres. The audiences had the only option to watch Trolls World Tour at home with several nearby multiplexes shut.

'Trolls World Tour' made more money for universal than 'Trolls'

According to Variety, Trolls World Tour had grossed $47 million at the international box office during COVID, and another $100 million on streaming platforms in its first few weekends. The first film, Trolls, which was released in 2016, had earned $350 million at the global box office. It had also landed an Oscar nomination for Justin Timberlake’s bop, Can’t Stop the Feeling.

For the fans who cannot wait for the release of Trolls Holiday in Harmony, NBC will be premiering the all-new special animated film which has Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake's voices. The film will be aired on November 26. The holiday-themed special will see Queen Poppy planning the inaugural Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. However, things take an unexpected turn when she and Branch draw each other's names.

Trolls has become an essential production of Universal Pictures because of its benefits from its related- goodies. These include video games, lunch boxes, toys, sleeping bags, and even touring concerts. Meanwhile, the studio has also announced that an untitled Blumhouse film will open on June 24, 2022.

(Image: Instagram/@dreamworks)