TVF's 'Aspirants' Episode 5 Release Date: When Is The Finale Episode Airing?

The Viral Fever aka TVF's latest web series titled Aspirants is winning the hearts of people on the Internet. The mini-series is a story about three friends residing in Old Rajinder Nagar of Delhi who are UPSC aspirants. The web series is shot in two different timelines - the past and the present in which the past captures the struggle and the drama behind the making of UPSC CSE aspirants and the present talks about the aftermath. The innovative plot of the show is gripping and entertaining the viewers while they are stuck at home. Since it is a mini-series, Aspirants is only 5 episode long and with its 4th episode already out, fans are eagerly waiting for TVF Aspirants episode 5 release.

About TVF Aspirants episode 5 release date

The show aired its first episode on YouTube on Wednesday, April 7 and since then has been dropping a new episode every week on Wednesdays. Since the series has been coming out with new episodes every Wednesday, it can be assumed that the finale episode i.e the 5th episode will be premiering next Wednesday that is on May 5, 2021. However, at the end of TVF Aspirants' latest episode Plan B Kya Hai, the makers teased that the final episode will be released when TVF's YouTube channel will reach 10 million subscribers. The channel is currently at 8.77 Million subscribers and the numbers can be expected to rise and reach the 10 million mark soon. Other than that, no announcement regarding the official release date of the series finale has been made yet by the makers.

About TVF Aspirants' Cast

Directed by Apoorva Singh Karki and produced by Haider Ali and Joshna Bhat, Aspirants is one of the highest-rated web series on IMDb. The show has a rating of 9.7 out of 10 stars on IMDb with more than 25 thousand fans rating it highly ever since the show aired its first episode. The show features Naveen Kasturia as Abhilash, Shivankit Singh Parihar as Gauri, Abhilash Thapliya as SK, Sunny Hinduja as Sandeep and Namita Dubey as Dhairya.

(Promo Image Courtesy: TVF Instagram)