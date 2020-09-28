Utopia Ending Explained: Christie Is A Scapegoat; Jessica Learns About The Real Mastermind

Amazon Prime’s recent drop Utopia follows the story of a group of young adults who are pinned as a new target of a shadowy organisation, which burdens them with the dangerous task of saving the world from a pandemic. Starring John Cusack, Ashleigh LaThrop and Dan Byrd in the leading roles, Utopia is full of tangled mysteries, with the final episode hinting out a serious cliffhanger, which acts as a major clue for the second season. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of Utopia.

Utopia Ending explained

In the final episode of the show, Dr Christie and The Harvest are seen creating a fake flu pandemic to outsell Christie’s vaccine, which actually contains a new deadly virus. Created by Jessica Hyde’s father, this new lethal virus makes humans sterile and halts human reproduction for three generations, curbing overpopulation in the USA. When the young adults learn about Christie’s evil intentions with the virus, they vow to destroy the ‘vaccine’, while Wilson plans to shoot Christie’s confession video and destroy his ‘be-kind’ reputation among the masses. However, a smart Christie turns the tables around, when he convinces Wilson to join his noble cause and act as his accomplice.

After destroying the virus, the team tries to escape the facility, however, some members are taken captive by Christie and Wilson. Meanwhile, Arby takes Jessica to her yellow home, where she meets Agent Katherine Milner, who wishes to use Jessica to unleash another pandemic on the world, as her blood secretly contains a cocktail of virus that might change the world forever. More so, Jessica meets her father in the basement, who is seen scribbling new pages of the comic book.

Utopia's finale plot- Christie just a scapegoat?

Later, Jessica realises that Christie is just a scapegoat and has been covering for Milner, who has been planning something evil for the world and is the mastermind behind something cruel. Milner aims to free humans of their biological shortcomings and plans to ‘rebirth’ the world with Jessica’s ‘blood’. This hint gives a glimpse of what’s in store for the second season of Utopia. The show is all about how humans, for their own good, make the world a difficult place to live in, plunging millions into poverty, death, and hopelessness.

(Image credits: A still from Utopia trailer)

