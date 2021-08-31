'Vampire Academy' Is Like 'modern-day Bridgerton With Vampires', Says Producer Julie Plec

American TV producer Julie Plec is set to be a showrunner for the upcoming Vampire Academy, which is based on Richelle Mead’s book series. The Peacock Drama series will star Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves among the 10 cats members, whose names were recently unveiled. The series is based on two young women’s friendship, that evolves as they prepare to complete their education before entering the royal vampire society. The news of Plec being onboard came earlier in May when it was announced that she will be collaborating with Marguerite MacIntyre for the Peacock drama. Plec recently spoke about her love for Vampire Academy, stating that the show is like 'modern-day Bridgerton with vampires'.

Julie Plec on Peacock's Vampire Academy

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Plec mentioned how she had been waiting to adapt the Vampire Academy books as a TV series for years. She said that her love for the books started before Vampire Diaries came into her world as she wondered what it'd be like to work on the show.

Describing the Peacock drama, she mentioned that it talks about two women who have been 'friends since the sandbox' and how a wedge is drawn between their bond as they grow up to enter the real society that 'dictates about what their roles are supposed to be'. Those two women, Rose Hathaway and Lissa Dragomir will be helmed by Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves. While Rose will be a vampire-human hybrid, Lissa is set to be a Royal Moroi vampire.

Talking about the creative process behind the show, Plec mentioned that the makers wanted to hit the right chord with 'the friendship and the romance and the palace fun' along with having their kind of 'Game of Thrones palace intrigue' adding that she thought that it would be like a' modern-day Bridgerton with vampires'.

More about the series

The show is set in St. Vladimir's Academy, a boarding school, where vampire royals are educated and half-human teens train to shield them from the Strigoi vampires, who want their destruction. Apart from Sisi and Daniela, the series ensemble cast includes Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner, who will be helming pivotal roles.

The series is executively produced by Plec and MacIntyre along with Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar and Jillian DeFrehn. Vampire Academy is produced by Universal Television.

