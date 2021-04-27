Vincenzo Episode 19: What To Expect In The Upcoming Song Joong Ki's Latest K-drama

K-drama Vincenzo had its viewers curious with its interesting storyline and a generous amount of romance between Vincenzo and Cha-Young. As a result, the show is trending recently. The makers have aired 18 episodes so far and Vincenzo Episode 19 release date is May 1, 2021. Take a look at what Vincenzo episode 19 has in store for its viewers.

What to expect from Vincenzo episode 19?

Vincenzo Episode 18 Recap

Vincenzo Episode 18 showed Jang Han-Seo shooting Vincenzo, with the police officers assuming him to be dead. One also sees Vincenzo tormenting Jang Han-Seok and pulling off all the important details from him. He also threatens Han Seung Hyuk and makes a deal with him. One is also able to witness a sweet moment between Vincenzo and Han-Seo wherein he asks if he can call Vincenzo brother.

Han-Seok begins to suspect Han-Seo after he defied him. Furthermore, Director Kim catches Cho Young-woon and says he knows all about the gold under Geumga-dong Plaza along with the Guillotine file. Cho Young-woon is reluctant to find the person who made the security system and later finds out about Seo Mi Ri. Mr. Cassano comes in time and saves Cha Young and Mi Ri from the goons.

Vincenzo Episode 19 details

Song Joong Ki's latest K-drama's new episode will be aired on May 1. In the upcoming episode, one will see Vincenzo fighting Director Kim's goons. It is likely that Myung-Hee and Jang Han Seok will plan something for their return. The new episode will show how Vincenzo moved the gold. However, as the finale is approaching, Vincenzo may receive a setback from Myung Hee with their case filings.

One more case of the presidential candidate, Park Seung Joon, will be shown. He knows about the gold and the file. Director Kim fails to retrieve the same for the first time and they will be seen coming back with a new plan. Or Vincenzo could blackmail them to make them back off. Further, episode 19 will also show what happens with Han Seo as Han Seok begins to suspect him. The primary question of how Vincenzo solved the problem in Italy will also be shown in the upcoming episode.