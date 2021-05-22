Vinland Saga Season 2: Here's An Update On The Release Date And Cast Of This Anime

Vinland Saga is one of the anime series that has received immense love from the audience. It is based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura. Shuhei Yabuta is the director of the series. The characters in this series are voiced by Yūto Uemura, Shizuka Ishigami, Naoya Uchida, Hiroki Yasumoto, Kenichiro Matsuda and Akio Ōtsuka. The first season of this anime series was released in 2019 and fans have been waiting for an update on its second season. Here are the details about Vinland Saga season 2.

Vinland Saga season 2 update

According to a report by Latin Times, in September 2020, Shuuhei Yabuta sent out a puzzling tweet about Vinland Saga 2 release date. In the tweet, he shared the drawing of the lead characters of the show. He also drew his fans' attention to the Easter eggs he had drawn at the corner of the drawings and asked his fans to 'figure it out'. Nordic runes were drawn at the corner and when the inscriptions were translated into English, they read as 'sea son two'.

This translates to season 2, so Vinland saga is getting a second season, let's go! https://t.co/UCfezRFwtf pic.twitter.com/TQv7WTC013 — nanbread | #FreePalestine (@nankiller77) September 26, 2020

Abiru Takahiko, the character designer of this anime series also sent a tweet regarding an update on Vinland Saga 2. He wrote that he had to continue his work on Attack on Titan and also dedicate his time towards The Ancient Magus Bride. He went on to add, "But there is another work that I have to do the most. My most important work, you know. I plow fields again today". Apart from these two tweets, there is yet no official confirmation from the makers. Fans will have to wait a while longer to get a confirmation.

Have continued to involve in the production of "Attack on Titan." And I will also participate in "The Ancient Magus Bride" as one of the Studio KAFKA staff. But there is another work that I have to do the most. My most important work, you know.



I plow fields again today. — 阿比留隆彦 (@mountful) March 20, 2021

What is Vinland Saga about?

The plot of this historical anime revolves around a Viking lord called Thors Snorresson who had forfeited a battle only to return to live with his family in peace. He gets visited by Floki who asks him to explore a distant land called Vinland. But Floki's main goal is to kill Thors as he wants him to punish him for leaving the battle midway. Thors' son Thorfinn, gets on the ship without his father's knowledge and they set out to explore. But in the middle of the voyage, they are attacked by a group of mercenaries who were appointed by Floki to kill Thors. Thors fights with all his might but gives up when his son is taken hostage. Thors is eventually killed and Thorfinn vows to avenge his death and joins the same group of mercenaries who were responsible.

