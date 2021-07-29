'Virgin River' Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Shoot Location: Everything You Need To Know

The latest or the third season of the American romantic drama series Virgin River been on Netflix for nearly three weeks now. And amid its rising popularity, the show is definitely running for the fourth season, as per several reports. However, no official announcement has been made yet by the streaming giant Netflix. Here's everything we know -

When will season 4 of Virgin River come out?

According to reports, no news of the Virgin River season 4 release date has been disclosed, yet. In fact, Netflix has not announced any renewal plans for a fourth season yet. However, this does not mean that the series has been cancelled. It is likely that the streaming giant has simply not announced a fourth season yet due to the third season having aired less than three weeks ago.

Virgin River is a drama series based on Robyn Carr's novels of the same name. The plot of the show focuses on Mel, a young midwife and nurse practitioner who moves out of LA to a small town in Northern California. The show's official description on Netflix reads:

Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what -- and who -- she finds.

While fans shouldn't expect the Virgin River season 4 release date to be anytime in 2021, Whats-on-netflix.com predicts that the show should be back in 2022 stating "anywhere between April and July 2022."

The Virgin River cast includes Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth and others in the main roles. The Virgin River cast also includes Daniel Gillies, Lexa Doig, Nicola Cavendish, Gwynyth Walsh and others in supporting roles.

Are there any plans for Virgin River season 4?

According to Whats-on-netflix.com, several production listings revealed that Virgin River would indeed be returning for a fourth season. The outlet also reported that season four would begin filming at the end of July 2021. Virgin River shoot location was revealed to be Vancouver, Canada where many more US tv-shows have been and are currently being filmed.

According to the outlet, season two and three of the popular show was a "big hit" which makes the much-anticipated season four even more likely. Tim Matheson who plays Vernon Doc on the show, while speaking to the Radio times mentioned that filming would begin "any day now." According to FlixPatrol, the series was still the fourth most popular title globally on Netflix, weeks after its release.

What to expect from Virgin River season 4

Seeing how Virgin River season three ended, fans can expect lots of drama from season 4 of Virgin River. Mel was revealed to be pregnant in the last season, however, the father of her child wasn't revealed. Reports also claim that Hope will return in season four.

According to the same outlet, Lynda Boyd has also been confirmed to return to show although she will do so in the form of flashbacks. Executive producer, Sue Tenney in an interview with EW revealed what fans should expect from the upcoming season. She said:

To us, it’s the recovery and what she’s dealing with – a traumatic brain injury. In a hospital and going through recovery, that’s not really where our show lives. But we’re very committed to what the truth of something is, so we’ll go to the edge of what’s the best recovery for this. We always stick with the parameters, medically, but also we know at this point what we like to do, which are complicated emotionally drama-based stories.

