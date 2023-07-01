Vishal Bhardwaj's Charlie Chopra Brings Agatha Christie's Classic To Life

SonyLIV on Friday announced an exclusive subscriber-only pilot episode preview of its original detective thriller “Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley”, directed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

The show is the official adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel “The Sittaford Mystery” and marks the debut of Bhardwaj, known for films such as “Maqbool”, “Omkara”, and “Kaminey”, into long-format storytelling. The filmmaker is also serving as the co-writer, alongside Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

Set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh, the series will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery. It stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Lara Dutta, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam, among others.

“Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley” is backed by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films in association with Agatha Christie Limited. SonyLIV also announced the premiere of acclaimed Bangladeshi films “Hawa” and “Saturday Afternoon”, in partnership with Reliance Entertainment and Continental Entertainment PTE Ltd.

Directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, “Hawa” was Bangladesh’s official entry to the 95th Academy Awards and the highest grosser ever in the country. It tells the story of a group of fishermen in the mid seas, who found a beautiful young woman in their net. The movie will be available for audiences worldwide on SonyLIV from July 7.

Saugata Mukherjee, Head of Content, Sony LIV, said they are delighted to partner with Reliance Entertainment and CEPL to bring “Hawa” and “Saturday Afternoon” to the viewers. “These two captivating films add to our already sparkling roster of thought-provoking cinema from different parts of India and the globe. At SonyLIV, we remain committed to delivering compelling content and being the home for the most exciting voices from across the world,” she said in a statement.

Sreyashii Sengupta, CEO (South-East Asia) of CEPL said the collaboration will further the cross border distribution models and accessibility of content. “A wider audience in India will now enjoy diverse films from Bangladesh which have gripping stories and reflect the different genres of film making from a variety of directors. We believe that this partnership will create a significant impact on the film industry and contribute to fostering cultural exchange,” she added.

“Saturday Afternoon”, directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, explores the aftermath of an unprecedented attack that unfolds in a peaceful cafe. The film unravels the clashes and contradictions of ideology and civilization through a drama shot in a single take. The streaming platform is yet to announce the premiere date for the movie.