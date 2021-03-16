Last Updated:

'Waffles + Mochi' Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About The Michelle Obama's Show

Hashtag #WafflesAndMochi has been trending on Twitter ever since the show has released. Read ahead to know more about Waffles + Mochi review.

Waffles + Mochi review

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States of America has arrived on screens with her latest show Waffles + Mochi that released on Netflix on March 16, 2021. It is a kid-centric cooking show that features two puppets named Waffles and Mochi while Michelle stars as a supermarket owner. It consists of 10 episodes. Hashtag #WafflesAndMochi has been trending on Twitter ever since the show has released. Read ahead to know about Waffles + Mochi review by netizens.

Twitter users share their Waffles + Mochi review

Netizens expressed their opinion about the show on social soon after it premiered on Netflix. One user tweeted, “Reminder that #WafflesAndMochi just dropped and @smgonzface did a fantastic job on it as the graphic designer and if you don’t agree with me then from now on you’re my nemesis”.

Another user said, “Watching #WafflesAndMochi & knowing there'd be Deaf/disability #pwd rep in EPISODE 1! I've been waiting to share this for a while now -- so glad our heroes celebrated Mozzeria; so sad to read COVID has closed it. Hope our audience internalizes disabled folks as business owners.” Take a look at some of the online reactions to Michelle Obama's latest show Waffles + Mochi below.

More about Waffles + Mochi 

Waffles + Mochi shows the journey of two puppets who embark on a tour around the world. They explore new ingredients and try new recipes. Obama’s character embarks on a food-inspired adventure with the puppets. Apart from Michelle Obama, the show stars Michelle Zamora and Russ Walko. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 20 minutes. Waffles + Mochi on Netflix released at 1.30 pm for Indian subscribers. 

A look at Michelle Obama’s other media ventures 

Apart from Waffles + Mochi, Michelle Obama’s other media ventures include her documentary, Becoming. It is available on Netflix, which released on May 6, 2020. The show was produced by Higher Ground Productions, Obama and her husband’s production company. The documentary chronicles her book tour while promoting her memoir of the same name. In 2020, Obama also premiered a podcast titled The Michelle Obama Podcast.

 

 

