What Happened To Amanda On Y&R? Details Of The Star Who Replaced Mishael Morgan

After a new actor replaced Amanda aka Mishael Morgan on the hit CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless (Y&R), fans were left shocked. The show has undergone several casting changes in the recent past and character Amanda was the recent one. If you wondering about what happened to Amanda on Y&R, then you have arrived at the perfect place Here, we have curated everything about the replacement that fans must know.

What happened to Amanda on Y&R?

According to a report by Soaps in Depth, Mishael Morgan has been temporarily recast, as she had to undergo eye surgery. “So this happened! Emergency eye surgery not fun, but saving my vision, rocking a new sexy pirate look and one crazy story for the books… pretty fun!”, the actor shared in a previous Instagram post. As reported by the outlet, the reason for the surgery was a detached retina. Now, her medical procedures resulted in the actor missing work, and hence the role has to be recast. Check out the Instagram post shared by the actor below:

What replaced Amanda on Y&R?

Actor Karla Mosley has now Mishael temporarily. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Karla spoke about her thoughts on essaying the role of Amanda. Karla shared that she was able to connect with Mishael and hailed her as a ‘Goddess’.According to her, the duo was always friendly whenever they interacted or saw each other around CBS. However, before the replacement took place they never really got an opportunity to sit down and chat with each other.

The only hesitation that the actor faced was about how would be able to step in the shoes of Mishael who has been loved by fans. Karla said that it was great that she could talk to her and thank her for the wonderful opportunity. In the end, Karla also told the Y&R actor that she will be very happy when Mishael completely heals medically and be fit to resume her work. Set in a fictionalized version of Genoa City, The Young and The Restless is an American soap opera created by Willaim J Bell in collaboration with Lee Phillip Bell.

(Promo Image Source: Mishael Morgan & Karla Mosley Instagram)