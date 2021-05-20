What Happened To 'Blue Bloods' On ION TV? Here's When The Series Will Return

The American police procedural drama has been one of the highly popular television series that has been airing on CBS since September 2010. With a massive viewership that has been enjoyed by the Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess series, it received warranted airings from multiple cable networks, including ION TV. However, a lot of fans have been wondering what happened to Blue Bloods on ION TV after the network replaced its Wednesday night slot with another police procedural drama, Law & Orders. Thus, read on to find out whether Blue Bloods is cancelled by the syndication service.

Is Blue Bloods cancelled on ION TV?

In 2014, ION TV had managed to secure the weekly syndication rights of all four seasons of Blue Bloods back then, as well as the future seasons of the CBS series. As a result, a lot of ardent viewers were left a little confused about what happened to Blue Bloods on ION TV when they could not find the Tom Selleck starrer on the free-to-air television network anymore. Netizens also observed that the air time slot of the 10-season-series was replaced by ION with NBC's series Law & Order.

Soon, several fans of the Reagan family took to Twitter to express their disappointment about the same. Netizens wanted to know whether the network had ditched the crime drama and flocked to the micro-blogging platform to bombard ION TV with questions regarding the show, but received no official response. However, according to the latest update made by ION in the Blue Bloods schedule, shared on the network's official website, it has been mentioned that the tenth season of the CBS show is scheduled to air on the syndication service on Sunday, June 20 at 8|7c AM.

Meanwhile, CBS and Paramount Plus aired the finale episode of Blue Bloods Season 11 on May 14, 2021. The eleventh season of the television series started airing every Fridays at 10/9c from December 4, 2020. Meanwhile, in April this year, CBS also renewed Blue Bloods for its twelfth season. To date, the popular series has aired a total of 234 episodes. However, details about the Blue Bloods cast, plot and release date of the upcoming season are kept under wraps by the makers as of yet.

IMAGE: BLUE BLOOD'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.