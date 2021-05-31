What Happened To Brandon Hatmaker, The Ex-husband Of Jen Hatmaker? Where Is He Now?

Brandon Hatmaker is the husband of Jen Hatmaker. The couple got married in 1993 and have five children together. They have also founded the Austin New Church in Austin, Texas along with Legacy Collective, a community foundation aiming to find sustainable housing, prevent child trafficking and provide health care, among other options. The couple split in August 2020 after several years of marriage. Just ten weeks before announcing the split, Jen had also posted a sweet post celebrating her marriage with Brandon and the days they have spent together.

Did Brandon Hatmaker cheat on Jen Hatmaker?

A split between a couple often leads to speculations about whether one of the spouses was cheating. The same rumours began circulating after Jen announced that she is separating from her husband Brandon Hatmaker. Brandon has not commented on the divorce. The only announcement made was from Jen's Instagram post where she wrote a long note for her followers.

Jen announced the split via her Instagram post. In the lengthy caption, Jen revealed that she is "shocked, grief-stricken and broken-hearted". She did not reveal the reason or the details of the divorce and implored her followers to remember them in their prayers. She also urged the "interloper who revels in the pain of another" to spare them of the "cruelty".

Jen's followers poured in with support for the Christian speaker and author. The post saw several long comments which aimed to give Jen and her family strength in these times. The Instagram accounts of both Brandon Hatmaker and Jen Hatmaker have shown no signs of their divorce proceedings. The two have kept their private life away from the social spotlight and have carried ahead on their paths.

Three days ago, Brandon took to Instagram and broke his silence over his personal life and divorce from Jen. In the long Instagram post, he urged people to stop harassing him by sending him malicious messages and prying into his life or for the details about the divorce. He concluded his post by adding that he has some good things lined up for which he shall make announcements soon.

In 2015, the couple along with their kids appeared on the show Your Big Family Renovation which aired on HGTV. The Hatmaker family worked on fixing and renovating homes. Prior to this, the Hatmaker family appeared on My Big Family Renovation which documented as the Hatmaker family set up their home from the ground up. Jen is also a bestselling author of books like For the Love, Of Mess and Moxie. Her latest book is Fierce, Free and Full of Fire.

(Image: Jen Hartmaker's Instagram)

