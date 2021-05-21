What Happened To Briga Heelan Aka Samantha On The Sitcom 'B Positive'?

B Positive is an American sitcom that is partially based on the true story of the show's creator Marco Pennette who received a kidney transplant in 2013. The show premiered its first season on November 5, 2020. B Positive cast consists of Thomas Middleditch as Drew, a therapist and a divorced father who needs a new kidney; Briga Heelan as Samantha, an uptight millennial who creates a bogus story about her mother having cancer, in order to avoid the revelation about her own kidney failure. Annaleigh Ashford appears as Gina, who is Drew's former school friend and also a perfect match for Drew's B Positive blood group.

The show chronicles the life of Drew and the others at the dialysis centre. The first season of B Positive concluded on May 13, 2021, and was renewed for a second season soon after. Read ahead to find out what happened to Briga Heelan on B Positive and why her character Samatha was absent from the last few episodes of the show.

What happened to Briga Heelan on B Positive?

Samantha is one of the prominent recurring characters on the show. She is uptight and has a sharp tongue, but is ultimately a good person at heart. She is one of those people who will do anything "to climb the corporate ladder". She was missing from a few of the show's latest episodes and also the show's finale that aired on May 13, 2021. Samantha's character quickly became a fan-favourite because of her sassy comebacks and her good nature under the rough personality. According to Distractify, Briga's absence from the episodes could be because she received an offer elsewhere. Another reason could be that since she was cast as a recurring member, she was written off the show because she didn't fit into the writers' plans.

She was seen in episode 15 of the first season and was only briefly mentioned in the next episode. There are no official announcements regarding Briga's exit from the show. Her character, Samantha, might return in the second season, however, no official news about her return has been announced yet.

(Image: Briga Heelan's Instagram)

