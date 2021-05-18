What Happened To Casey On 'Rizzoli And Isles'? Find Out How His Storyline Ended

While the American crime drama TV series Rizzoli And Isles ended back in 2016 after airing seven seasons, the TNT Original series started re-airing on Start TV from January 2021. In this Janet Tamaro series, there has been quite some mystery around Casey Jones' character, played by Chris Vance. Thus, read to find out what happened to Casey on Rizzoli and Isles.

Here's what happened to Casey Jones on Rizzoli And Isles

Charles "Casey" Jones is shown to be an old flame of Jane Rizzoli from high school in Rizzoli And Isles and has been one of the most disliked characters of this television series by fans. While he was introduced to the viewers in the second season of this crime drama, marking Jane and Casey's reunion, Jane's boyfriend was a part of the show until its fourth season. In the season finale episode, Casey goes down on one knee to propose to Jane and the latter accepts it too as he informs her about retiring from the military.

However, it is later revealed that he takes up a job in the Balkans instead. As a result, Jane decides to call her courtship off with him by the end of Rizzoli And Isles season 4. Although there was not much of a closure, the end of season 4 also marked the end of Casey's storyline in this popular TNT show.

Before Casey's character bids adieu to Rizzoli And Isles, viewers are taken on quite a journey with his and Jane's love story. In season 3, Casey reveals to Jane that there are possibilities of him being paralyzed forever after his surgery, which casts doubt on whether their relationship will stay afloat or not, since Casey was well aware of Jane's desire to have children. To Jane's luck, the surgery is shown to go well in season 4. Later, he expresses wanting to go back to Afghanistan to Jane, for helping soldiers with their therapy. The couple goes back and forth on this until Casey finally decides to go with his career over love.

