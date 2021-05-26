What Happened To Cassi Davis' Eye On 'House Of Payne'? Find Out The Details

The latest season of Tyler Perry's House of Payne premiered on BET on May 25, 2021. The season starred the original cast including Cassi Davis in lead roles. However, concern for Cassi Davis has taken over the internet. Fans noticed the actor who portrays Ella Williams-Payne looks different and asked what happened to her. Some even wondered if she suffered a stroke. Reacting to the concerns, Davis recently made a revelation about what she is going through. Cassi Davis has portrayed Ella, the matriarch of House of Payne since the Tyler Perry sitcom began.

What happened to Cassi Davis' eye?

Cassi Davis didn’t suffer a stroke, but she did explain her visible health condition. Cassi appeared on the Culture podcast in February 2021, where she discussed her husband, Kerry Patton, her career, and her health. Cassi Davis revealed that she was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy. It is a condition that affects facial muscles and caused Davis' face to droop on one side.

Davis stated that she was diagnosed in March 2020. She also said that her husband has not "skipped a beat" in her care. The condition has had however no effect on her personality. She also revealed that, while it is not harmful, it is a distraction. Davis's diagnosis has highlighted her strong relationship with her husband and other loved ones who she credits for the immense support.

About House of Payne

Tyler Perry's House of Payne is a BET family comedy starring LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, China Anne McClain, Demetria McKinney, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Larramie "Doc" Shaw, and Allen Payne in lead roles. The sitcom follows Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis), a retired fire chief, and his loving and outspoken wife, Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), as they navigate life's problems. Calvin (Gross), his wife Miranda (Pulliam), and their sons Calvin Jr. and baby Christian make up their quirky modern-day family. CJ (Payne), his wife Janine (McKinney), and their four children, Malik (Shaw), Jazmine (McClain), and twins Jayden and Hayden, are also present. One can also watch the shows on FuboTV, Philo and Sling.

Source: A still from House of Payne

