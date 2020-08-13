What Happened To Claire On 'Days Of Our Lives'? Know The Character's Fate

Claire Brady on Days of Our Lives is one of the liveliest characters on the NBC show. Claire has had quite an adventurous life on the show so far. Starting from her birth during a wedding, to undergoing a liver transplant as an infant, her life has not been very conventional. Claire on Days Of Our Lives is portrayed by the 20-year-old American model and actor Olivia Rose Keegan. However, the show’s August 11th episode saw Olivia’s last appearance as Claire Brady, as the actor has recently quit the show. Find out, “What happened to Claire?”

Read | What happened to Darrell Ward from Ice Road Truckers? Know the details about him

What happened to Claire?

Claire Brady is the daughter of Belle Black and Shawn-Douglas Brady on Days Of Our Lives. For a brief amount of time on the show, fans saw that Claire Brady was in a happy relationship with Theo. But, due to a whirlwind of events, Theo got shot and was left to recuperate in South Africa. Claire who was distraught by what had happened to her love interest Theo found comfort with Tripp Dalton.

Read | What happened to Kiko from 'Below Deck'? Read details

However, Claire’s relationship with Tripp did not get the chance to blossom, as Tripp Dalton ended up marrying Haley Chen. Tripp took this haphazard decision to keep Haley from being deported. After having lost both her previous partners, Claire became unhinged. At one instance, Claire tried to burn Haley and Tripp alive.

Read | What happened to Drascilla on '90 day Fiance'? Did Drascilla get hurt? Find out

During a Halloween Party, Claire went on a murderous rampage through Salem and got arrested before she could hurt someone severely. In June 2020, fans saw that Claire on Days Of Our Lives was released from Bayview Prison in New York. She also reconciled her broken relationship with Ben Weston’s fiancee Ciara. Although Claire appeared to have changed, Ben was having a hard time believing in her. Hence, when Ciara’s wedding dress got ruined and later when the wedding ring got stolen Ben immediately blamed Claire.

Read | 'Yellowstone' season 3 spoilers: What happened to Teeter on the drama series?

Is Claire Brady leaving Days of Our Lives?

Olivia Rose Keegan who plays Claire Brady on Days Of Our Lives has recently quit the show. The news was revealed by the show’s Head Writer Ron Carlivati on his Twitter account. The Head writer revealed that Olivia Rose Keegan will be replaced by the 28-year-old Australian Actor Isabel Durant. Keegan had recently won a Daytime Emmy for her role on Days Of Our Lives. She is one of the many actors who have departed from the NBC Soap this year.

A huge thank you to @oliviakeegann who brought Claire Brady to life and made us care about her even when she was at her most dastardly. Wishing Olivia all the best as she writes her next chapter... #days pic.twitter.com/SCShBrszFL — Ron Carlivati (@carlivatiron) August 11, 2020

But as one chapter ends, another begins. Please help me welcome Isabel Durant to Salem as she steps into the role of Claire, beginning tomorrow on @nbcdays! #days pic.twitter.com/6eST8LgN7F — Ron Carlivati (@carlivatiron) August 11, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.