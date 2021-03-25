What Happened To Cooper On 'American Housewife'? Find Out

American Housewife has reached an interesting point after Season 5. While the show primarily revolves around Katie Otto and her family, other supporting cast members also play a pivotal role in taking the show’s plot forward. In American Housewife Season 5, Cooper’s friend Oliver moves into his family’s home. However, after this major change, what happened to Cooper on American Housewife? Did his parents lose all the money? Find out below.

What happened to Cooper on American Housewife?

The show American Housewife began as a show that focuses on Katie Otto’s day-to-day life. Katie, her husband Greg, and their three kids Taylor, Oliver, and Anna-Kat. The family moves to their new hometown Westport, Connecticut. But this big move does not go easy on the Otto family since they reside along with some of the wealthiest families in the town.

American Housewife Season 5 brings a major change to the storyline all thanks to Oliver’s friend Cooper. It all begins with Cooper’s parents moving away from Westport. This leads to Cooper turning to Oliver family, and of course Oliver’s family. Since American Housewife Season 1, Katie Otto had issues with Cooper. Now, that he is in the house, Katie had to deal with a hilarious bratty personality.

While Katie dealt with this new member, Cooper dealt with its new challenges. The moment Cooper moves in with Oliver, he transforms the entire basement for himself and this acts as the last straw for Oliver’s mother. Since moving in with Oliver Otto, Cooper’s personal space becomes non-existent.

Some fan theories suggest that Cooper lost all his money after his parents move away from Westport. While others suggest that Cooper willingly gave away all his money to become more independent. One of the main reasons for this second fan theory to be more accurate is the Katie and Walker intervention. Walker’s talk with Cooper could have led to this transformation.

This transformation is explored well in the American Housewife Season 5 episode titled, “Encourage, Discourage”. In the episode, Cooper sheds light on the sacrifices he had to go through to acquaint himself to the “Otto poor” lifestyle. Cooper hilariously ends up discussing how he had to cancel many of deliveries that included, “Gucci loafers of the week”, “foot scrub of the week”, and “the seafood tower of the week”. The show as usual continued with Cooper telling Oliver how lucky he is to have a family that cares about him.

Image Credit: American Houswife ABC Instagram