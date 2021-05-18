What Happened To Daniel On 'Return To Amish?' Find Out Why He Has Scars On His Face

Return to Amish is a reality television series on the TLC television network that debuted in 2014. The show deals with the members of the cast trying to adjust to living in their Amish communities. In Season 6 of Return To Amish, fans have watched Maureen Byler’s new love interest Daniel. However, viewers have noted that Daniel has many scars on his face. Read ahead to know more about what happened to Daniel on Return to Amish.

What happened to Daniel on Return to Amish?

Daniel is an ex-Amish who works as a taxi driver and is currently in a relationship with co-star Maureen Byler. Viewers have been wondering about what happed to Daniel as a kid and why he has scars. According to Distractify, Daniel accidentally drank Drano, when he was 18 months and hence he has scars on his body. Drano is meant to remove clogs in drains. The doctors had recommended that he should get plastic surgery done to cover the scars up but the Amish community was against the idea. Maureen also said to the cameras that his scars didn’t bother her, and she likes him the way he is. She admitted, "I wouldn't want him to change."

Daniel on Return to Amish doesn’t have dentures

Fans are also confused about why Daniel doesn’t have dentures like many Amish people do when they are young. Several members of the Amish community have their teeth removed and replaced by dentures to avoid visiting dentists, which they think is more cost-effective. Take a look at the fan reactions below.

I 🙏 an Oral/Maxi surgeon see Daniel and offers to help him for free. His mouth and teeth area are the only thing keeping him from being super cute #ReturnToAmish — Pinky 💜💋💜 (@Pinky81949548) April 27, 2021

#ReturnToAmish I wish some orthodontist woukd see this and give Daniel some pro bono work. Regardless of how they look, it must be uncomfortable to have teeth like that. — Becca HK 🖖 (@specksparrow) April 27, 2021

More about Maureen and Daniel

Maureen referred to Daniel as the most “handsome” guy she had ever met. Their relationship has progressed since then, as Maureen took to her Facebook account and wrote, “Taken by the best. Danny. July 24, 2020." The couple often displays their love and affection for one another on social media. However, there is no official confirmation about when they will walk down the aisle together. Currently, Daniel lives in Harrisville, Pennsylvania and also shares a daughter Madison Marie with his ex, Rose Spangler.

