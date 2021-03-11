What Happened To Donovan On 'Windy City Rehab'? Details About The Contractor

Windy City Rehab is one of the popular reality TV series. Season 2 of the series had all the drama to make the show worth a watch for its audience. The show’s hosts Alison Victoria and her former lead contractor Donovan Eckhardt also gained a massive fan following after the show aired. However, things went south between the two which left a lot of people confused about what happened to Donovan on Windy City Rehab.

What happened to Donovan on Windy City Rehab?

According to a report by Distractify, the show’s hosts Alison Victoria and her former lead contractor Donovan Eckhardt are facing several lawsuits related to the projects that featured on the first season of the show. Alison also appeared to blame Donovan for a lot of the issues. On the show, Alison Victoria is responsible for creating the designs of the Chicago houses that they work on while Donovan brings them into reality.

However, the duo has now found themselves in the middle of several lawsuits for their shoddy and defective work. The report added that one couple from Chicago claimed that the day after they closed in on their house, an upstairs bathroom started leaking gallons of water into the kitchen below it. Notably, the renovation was also featured in an episode from season 1. An inspector also observed that almost every window from the house was improperly installed, added the report. Due to issues like this with their house, the couple filed a lawsuit against the duo of Donovan and Alison.

Windy City Rehab's Donovan

However, the couple is not the only one who has filed a lawsuit against Donovan and Alison. Another couple also filed a lawsuit when they faced similar issues with their house. The report also mentioned that a former friend of Donovan claimed that he and his family had invested millions of dollars in the projects that featured on the show but later found out that Donovan’s claims of expertise in building in Chicago were fraudulent. He also filed a lawsuit against the contractor. To sum it all up, Windy City Rehab's Donovan seems to have found himself in quite a bit of legal trouble. Here is a look at what happened to Windy City Rehab.

What happened to Windy City Rehab?

The second season of the reality TV series saw the duo of Alison and Donovan fighting legal battles. Things also turned south in their friendship and business partnership. The popular shoe concluded its second season earlier. According to a report by Deadline, the show has been renewed for nine additional one-hour episodes for season 2. During the season as they were sued by a couple, the issue was ultimately resolved. Donovan had left the season in the middle and he filed a lawsuit alleging defamation and emotional distress based on his portrayal in the second season of the show. It was filed against Discovery Inc. and the show’s producer Big Table Media. Alison Victoria was not named in the suit, added the report.

