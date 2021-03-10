What Happened To Emily On NCIS? Here's The Character's Tragic Fate

The American police procedural show NCIS is one of the most popular TV series in America. Over the years the show has made many spin-offs like NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: LA and etc. The original show NCIS brought the action back from Afghanistan with a brand new episode called Winter Chill, which was released on March 9, 2021. Most episodes of the show are more or less business as usual as the agents investigate crimes. This episode involved a murder involving food truck feuds. However in the one-hour pack a puncher episode one of the lead characters got killed. Find out what happened to Emily on NCIS.

What happened to Emily on NCIS?

The character who tragically passed away was Emily Fornell. The character’s death was a sharp downturn from what had previously seemed like a happy story for Tobias Fornell. Emily was about to reveal her plan of leaving NCIS before. She had been inspired by Jack who left the institution and moved to Costa Rica. Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the former U.S. Marine Corps Scout Sniper turned special agent was already sad at the prospect of losing a friend when Jack leaves.

Source: NCIS (Twitter)

Although Fornell's daughter Emily wasn't exactly a major character on the show, her story had struck a chord with many audiences. She was a character who was struggling with addiction and had recovered over the years of the show. In fact, it looked like she had almost overcome the struggle. Over the course of the past few episodes of season 18, she had mended her relationship with her dad was happy.

However, sadly Emily died because she relapsed into her addictive habits. She died alone in the hospital where her dad wasn't allowed to be with her. Many fans were heartbroken at how the character who had gotten some redemption was killed off due to the very same thing, which she had seemingly conquered. At the moment it is unclear why did NCIS kill off Emily.

The heartbreaking NCIS Death poem

Leon Vance read the poem, which is now being called the death poem on the internet. It was supposed to be soothing after the shock of Emily’s death came along but it did not make Emily’s death any less heartbreaking. On the upside, Gibbs took Fornell home, as he did not want him to be alone after losing his daughter.

Who plays Emily Fornell?

Actor Emily Kaiser Wickersham plays Emily on NCIS. The actor who is of Austrian and Swedish ancestry has been popular for starring as Emily Fornell on the CBS show. She had previously played NSA Analyst Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop in a three-episode arc on NCIS, in 2013, on CBS and subsequently became a regular. Wickersham has also appeared in the feature film Gone.

Image Source: NCIS (Instagram)

