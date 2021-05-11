What Happened To Flip On Street Outlaws? Find Out How The 'motor Head' Tyler Priddy Died

Discovery Channel's reality show, Street Outlaws, has been running its course for over 8 years with 17 seasons. A reality show where the racers showcase their driving skills while going up against each other gave some thrilling 'gear head' moments and daring racers to the viewers and one of them was Flip on Street Outlaws. Find out What happened to Flip on Street Outlaws after season 1.

What happened to Flip on Street Outlaws?

The first season that aired in 2013 showed the memorable racer Tyler Priddy who went by the name 'Flip'. The racer was not seen in the subsequent seasons as he died at the age of 31 even before the premiere of season 1. Throughout the run of the 10 seasons of the show, the crew members did not cease to pay tribute to their late crew member on the tracks.

Pic Credit: Still from Street Outlaws

Who is Tyler 'Flip' Priddy from Street Outlaw?

According to the sources from Earn The Necklace, Tyler Gene Priddy was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma where he attended Hinton Elementary School. Growing up, the late racers loved racing and shared his passion with his childhood friend Justin Shearer, a current member of the show. After working as a storekeeper, he went on to work in Warren Caterpillar for over a decade.

His job at Warren Cat sponsored his passion for racing as he went on to become a crew in Discovery Channel's Street Outlaws. The racer drove an ‘80 Chevy, which he built with parts beg, borrowed, or stolen, endearingly called as the El Camino. Flip's gravestone was engraved with an image of El Comino and later was under the possession of Big Chief.

How did Flip die?

The racer died on the 28th of May in 2013 in his home in Yukon, Oklahoma. The reality show held a funeral for the late racer on the 1st of June at Chisolm Heights Baptist Church in Mustang. The cause of the death was never disclosed by the family members or the officials of the reality TV show. However, several rumours by the fans speculated that Flip killed himself after he suffered infidelity from his wife.

IMAGE- STILL FROM STREET OUTLAWS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.