What Happened To Frank On American Pickers? All You Need To Know About His Disappearance

American Pickers is an American reality television series that premiered on January 18, 2010, on History Channel. It follows antique and collectible pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, who travel around the United States to buy or pick various items for resale, for clients, or for their personal collections. Frank Fritz and his co-star Mike Wolf are known for their expertise and ability to explain the importance of various antiques and other unique items. Here is everything you need to know about Frank on American Pickers, and what happened to him, and why he lost a lot of weight all of a sudden.

What happened to Frank on American Pickers?

According to a report by The Sun, American Pickers cast member Frank Fritz raised concerns among his viewers after they realized he had lost a significant amount of weight. He addressed the concern on Facebook but also revealed that he was focusing on dieting and exercising as well. The reality show host stated that he was battling Crohn's disease and had taken a break during seasons 8 and 9 of the series because of the same. Crohn's disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease. It causes inflammation of the digestive tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhoea, fatigue, weight loss, and malnutrition.

This condition can pose a challenge for anyone who has to travel, which is precisely what Frank Fritz does on the show. He has revealed that the crew of the show knows well about it and adjusts accordingly. During the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, it was believed that Frank was quarantining in LeClaire, Iowa. Frank’s partner in the series, Mike Wolfe, added that Frank was getting back surgery, though it is unclear for what. He has also said that he has most of his food at night time. American Pickers' Frank Fritz has been a part of the show for over a decade, ever since it began in 2010. Frank and Mike both travel to different parts of the United States of America to get antiques at the request of their clients, for resale and for personal collections as well. The show has aired 21 complete seasons to date.

Image Credits: Frank Fritz Instagram Account