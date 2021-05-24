What Happened To Grace On 'American Idol'? Know More About The Singer Here

The 19th season of American Idol concluded on Sunday night May 23, 2021. The final three contestants were Grace Kinstler, Will Spencer and Chayce Beckham. The three-hour finale episode saw the three singers competing with each other for the coveted title. Finally, the audience saw Chayce Beckham rise as the winner of American Idol Season 19. Singer Grace Kinstler had shown promising results of being able to win the show this year with her stellar performances throughout the season, especially in the finals week. So, what happened to Grace on American Idol?

What happened to Grace on American Idol?

Grace Kinstler was one of the contestants of American Idol Season 19. She had performed A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin for her audition which moved judge Luke Bryan to tears. Throughout the competition, she impressed the judges with her performances. Grace performed Sia's Elastic Heart, Adele's When We Were Young, Idina Menzel's Into The Unknown, Pharrell Williams' Happy, Coldplay's Fix You, Kelly Clarkson's A Moment Like This, and many others that won the judges and audience's heart.

For the finale episode, Grace sang All By Myself by Eric Carmen. The song was specially picked out by singer Katy Perry who said that she was inspired by singer Celine Dion's rendition of the song. The other contestants, Chayce and Will were challenged to sing Blackbird by Beatles and Georgia On My Mind by Ray Charles, respectively.

In the Hometown song segment, Grace chose to sing Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing. While the judges were highly impressed by the performance, the audience preferred Will and Chayce over her. Unfortunately, she was eliminated within the first hour of the episode.

About Grace Kinstler

Grace Kinstler was one of the first contestants of American Idol season 19. She revealed on the show that she was merely a college-going student. The singer is currently attending the Berklee College of Music in Boston. During her audition, Grace disclosed that she had lost her father last year. She explained that her dad was her biggest supporter. She has a special necklace given to her by her father that she loves to wear. Apart from American Idol, Grace has released her own music. Her singles include Lavender, Remember The People, Ocean Kisses, Make a Choice and The World Doesn't Wait.

Image: Grace Kinstler's Instagram

