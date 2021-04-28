What Happened To Hilary On 'The Young And The Restless'? How Did Her Character Die?

The Young and the Restless is an American television soap opera created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell for CBS. The show originally focused on two core families, the wealthy Brooks family, and the working class Foster family but later added many other families like the Newman family, the Barber/Winters family, and the Baldwin-Fishers among others. Read on to know about Hilary on The Young and The Restless and what happened to her.

What happened to Hilary on The Young and The Restless?

According to a report by Soapsindepth, Y&R's Hilary's character, portrayed by actor Mishael Morgan, was introduced in the series in the year 2013. She was the seemingly innocent assistant to CEO of Chancellor Industries Cane Ashby, but it was soon revealed that she had a vendetta against Cane's father-in-law Neil Winters, whom she blamed for her mother's death. After Neil apologised for his part in Rose’s passing and forgave Hilary for her schemes, the two get married. However, soon after this, Devon Hamilton confesses his love for Hilary and even though she feels the same, they both don't confront Neil because of him losing his eyesight in an accident.

Eventually, Neil regains his eyesight, and right before he confronts Hilary and Devon about their affair, Hilary and Neil's plane crashes and she tells both of them that she never loved either one, before losing consciousness. Neil finally frees Hilary, allowing her to marry Devon by divorcing her. Post Hilary's recovery, Devon offers to be a sperm donor for her baby and after she gets pregnant, Devon invites her to move in with him. As things started looking up for the much-in-love couple, Hilary gets involved in a terrible car crash, which results in a miscarriage and her battling for her life at the hospital.

Devon is warned by the doctors about Hilary not having much time left, and he tries to make her last moments more special as he arranges for a small intimate wedding in the hospital room. Hilary's character breathes her last in Devon's arms and that's how their love story comes to an end. Mishael Morgan, who played Hilary, appeared in the show for five years and announced her exit in 2018.

Image Credits: Mishael Morgan Official Instagram Account